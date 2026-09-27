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Why three minutes of vigorous movement may lower cancer risk

For one person, climbing several flights of stairs may constitute vigorous activity, while for someone who is fitter, the same activity may only be moderate.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Jackson Ngari

Contributor

Nation Media Group

If you spend most of your working day seated at a desk, a few minutes of vigorous movement could be more useful than you think.

A new study suggests that replacing sedentary time with physical activity, particularly short bursts of vigorous movement, is associated with a lower risk of several cancers.

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