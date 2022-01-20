Health & Fitness Weight loss exercises: The do and don’ts

By COLLINS OMULO

When it comes to exercising for weight loss, what works for many people is cardio or cardiovascular exercises.

These workouts, which include jogging, cycling, walking, dancing, swimming, jumping jacks, burpees, and skipping help to burn calories fast.

When you do them, it means you are moving your body, breathing faster, and increasing your blood flow.

Dos and don’ts of cardio exercises

Although they seem easier because you do not require much, such as no gym membership or equipment, there are many dos and don’ts of cardio exercises that should be followed for maximum effectiveness.

Fitness trainer Justus Ngumi explains that cardio workouts such as running, walking, cycling, shadow boxing, and swimming are some of the easiest that anyone starting a weight-loss journey can do. But they must be done correctly for them to be beneficial.

“For instance, most people will just get up, put on their training gear and start running without much thought,” he says. Not more than 20 minutes

The more intense the exercise, the more calories you will lose. However, as a beginner, pace yourself.

“Do not get so preoccupied with numbers on the weighing scale. Focus on reaching a level where you feel good about your body that you have gained some strength or breathing better. At first, limit the exercises to not more than 20 minutes done between two or three times a week,” says Mr Ngumi.

Fitness trainer Jotham Kusienya agrees with Mr Ngumi, adding that although they seem simple, following the guidelines help one achieve the primary goal of burning calories as well as reducing the risk of injury.

Go easy if you are a beginner before steadily increasing intensity, time, and frequency as you get comfortable with the exercise.

Start with easier exercises such as brisk walking then jogging before running as this helps minimise the chances of injuring the ligaments and muscles.

“Do what you are comfortable with. Too much too soon can backfire quickly. Create a weekly workout schedule and plan on increasing the pace, time, or a combination of the two every week,” he says.

“Don’t exercise if you are in pain. When you feel an ache, pain, strain or pull, stop what you’re doing because the muscle is sore,” Mr Kusienya adds.

Not for everyone

Mr Ngumi says if your aim is to gain strength, tone your body making it firm and less flabby or leaner, then reduce the frequency of cardio exercises.

“Doing too many cardiovascular exercises increases the breakdown of protein and leads to a decrease in muscle gain,” he explains.

Don’t be a one-exercise guy Do not stick to a single routine, for instance, using the same type of machine or doing the same exercise every time.

“To achieve continued results, make sure you change your routine from time to time. Switch between jogging, walking, swimming, jumping rope, rowing, elliptical machine, stair climbing, cycling, sprints, dance classes, and HIIT (high-intensity interval training),” Mr Ngumi says.

If your goal is to lose weight fast or lose lots of kilos, do not entirely depend on cardio exercises.

Add strength-training exercises to speed up your weight loss journey.

“A firmer physique cannot be attained through walking alone. Combine your cardio exercises with weight training as it helps burn more calories and gives your body sufficient muscle development,” he advises. Proper form

Have you seen those people running while leaning forward?

The angle at which a person leans their torso forward as they run affects their risk of injury.

Learn the proper form and technique as some cardio exercises involving the use of machines such as the stationary bike and the rowing machine also require knowledge on the best technique to use to burn fat in certain parts of the body or to avoid injury. Increase intensity There are different levels of cardio exercises; high, moderate, and low intensity, Mr Ngumi says.

As a beginner, start slow, integrating one or two sessions a week for a shorter amount of time (20-30 minutes) and see how the body reacts and then change accordingly.

“Doing too much cardio exercises can backfire. There is a point of diminishing returns, so keep it reasonable, vary your intensity, and don’t forget to take rest days,” he says.

For his part, Mr Kusienya recommends low-intensity cardio for those who want to build endurance, improve aerobic capacity (which is a measure of the ability of the heart and lungs to get oxygen to the muscles).

It is also perfect for anyone with injuries or recuperating as it is a lot easier on the joints and muscles.

Low-intensity cardio exercises can also be used as a warm-up before strength training, but should be limited to between five and 10 minutes, with anything longer should be done post-workout.

“Do not perform a long low-intensity cardio session before strength training, as it can interfere with strength gains if done before.”

Cool down

Never stop cardio exercises abruptly. Just as you started slow with warm-ups, reduce the pace as you finish so that the body cools down.

“Stretch after the session as it helps relieve tension in your muscles and start you on a journey of making your body flexible. Post-workout exercise returns circulation to pre-exercise levels,” Mr Ngumi says.