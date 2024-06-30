Why tall people get backaches

One of the most often reported forms of irritation is back pain. If you deal with back discomfort regularly, you undoubtedly already know a few standard preventative measures. You can take steps to improve your posture, stand up straight while moving, and make sure you're sitting comfortably in your chair while working.

There are the same number of vertebrates in each person's spine, regardless of height. And that's where the issue is. Taller people seem to have larger vertebrates, yet we may all have the same amount. However, the increase in size may not always correspond with an increase in width, which makes it more difficult for the core muscles to withstand the impacts of those longer levers and limbs.

Why tall people get back pain

• Bad posture: tall people tend to slouch or adopt poor posture habits to accommodate their height, which can strain the back muscles and lead to discomfort or pain.

• Injuries- tall people are prone to injuries, especially in sports where longer limbs mean a long distance to the ground.

• Increased spinal stress- tall individuals often have longer spines, which can result in increased stress on spinal discs and vertebrae. This extra stress can contribute to conditions like herniated discs, spinal stenosis and other back issues.

• Muscle imbalances- the musculature of tall individuals may be imbalanced due to their height, leading to certain muscles becoming overworked while others are underutilised.

• Joint strain- Tall people may experience increased strain on their joints due to the longer lever arms in their limbs. This strain can affect the ligament of the spine and contribute to back problems.

• Genetics- while height itself is not a direct cause of back problems, certain genetic factors that contribute to a person's height may also play a role in their susceptibility to back issues.

Preventive measures to avoid back pain

• Core and back-strengthening exercises.

• Maintaining a good posture, sit and stand erect without slouching. Avoid looking down at your phone or other devices for extended periods. Keep your face forward as much as possible.

• Also you can use a lumbar support cushion in your seat to prevent low back pain and find ways to keep the spine aligned while you sleep. That means getting a comfortable pillow, updating your mattress and sleeping on your sides rather than your stomach.

• Drinking water also helps to hydrate your joints and keep them flexible.

• Routine physiotherapy care can also prevent back problems from progressing.

Physiotherapy management of back pain

•Early activity, encouraging early movement in back pain is one of the significant aspects of treatment in back pain.

• Specific stabilisation exercises, helps in improving strength and stability of the muscles which have been weakened due to back pain.

• Postural guidelines, guiding the patient about correct postural habits and ways to maintain accurate posture and avoid back pain

• Mobilisation or manipulative physiotherapy concentrates on promoting mobilisation of the specific affected area and is used to target the specific point of pain.

• General exercises and stretches, structured exercises and stretches are usually carried out in the context of patients' individual condition and cause of back pain.

• Ergonomic advice- since work-related hazards account for more than 65 percent of back problems, physiotherapists also concentrate on providing accurate ergonomic devices, guiding the patient using the appropriate infrastructure at work to avoid and cure back pain.