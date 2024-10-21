Number of asylum seekers in Kenya rises 334 percent in five years

The number of asylum seekers in Kenya has increased more than fourfold in the last five years, data by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed.

In September 2019, there were 48,244 asylum seekers in the country, rising to 209,194 by 2024, an increase of about 333.62 percent.

An asylum is a form of protection offered to people who have fled their home countries due to persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution based on factors such as race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion.

Over 50 percent of asylum seekers are from Somalia, followed by South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Others come from Ethiopia, Burundi, Sudan, Uganda, Eritrea and Rwanda.

This increase reflects both the dangers in asylum seekers' home countries and Kenya's position as a safe destination for those seeking protection.

Kenya is a major host country for refugees, with some of the world's largest refugee camps housing people who have been displaced for long periods - some for over three decades.

The number of refugees and asylum seekers in the country increased by 66.8 percent from 482,442 to 804,594 during the period.

However, the proportion of refugees fell from 90 percent to 74 percent. Men make up 51 percent of this population, while women make up 49 percent. Children are particularly affected with 53 percent under the age of 18.

Currently, 87 percent of asylum seekers live in camps. The Dadaab Refugee Camp in Garissa County hosts more than 402,000 people - about 50 percent of the total.

The Kakuma camp in Turkana County accommodates about 295,617 people, or 36.7 percent, while 13.3 percent, or over 103,000 people, are settled in urban areas, mainly in Nairobi.

“In recent years, Kenya has demonstrated its commitment to the implementation of international soft law instruments on refugee protection and is increasingly adopting a sustainable approach to refugee-related interventions, gradually moving from a humanitarian to a developmental approach,” said UNHCR.

Meanwhile, Kenya has also made progress in improving its legal and policy framework for refugees by enacting the Refugees Act of 2021 and its accompanying regulations.

The country has also developed the Shirika Plan, a comprehensive agenda aimed at transitioning from refugee camps to integrated settlements and promoting socio-economic integration.