Why polish ‘on’ can take some paint ‘off’

We are told that we should not polish our cars too often because it “wears out” the paint. How can this be, and what else can we do to keep our cars gleaming? Puzzled

You should be aware of this advice, but usually there is no need to worry about it.

The warning applies to the most effective (arguably the best) polishes, and the professional treatment known as “buffing” (using an electric polishing pad) because of the way they work.

They come as a waxy paste and contain a very, very fine rubbing compound that you have to work vigorously to apply and remove.

That not only wipes out most surface stains and blemishes but also removes an extremely thin layer of “dead” surface paint, revealing the more lustrous “live” paint underneath.

It leaves behind a transparent skin of hard wax that you can soft-cloth to a shine and which gives a significant layer of quite long-lasting protection (as long as you interim wash with water only, and do not dissolve the wax layer with soap).



A slightly gentler but slightly less thorough option is polishes that come as a thick cream. Easier and quicker to apply and remove, but less thorough on cleaning, less paint removed, and a less robust waxy layer of protection.

Then there are aerosol polishes, which you simply spray on and wipe off. They deliver “shine” quickly and conveniently, but their stain removal and protection is limited and temporary.

You can probably use those as often as you like – perhaps to titivate the shine for special occasions.

Also bear in mind that the original paint is high-baked in the factory and is very hard (resprays are at best medium baked, more often low-baked or even air dried, and are much less resilient).

The thickness of paint removed by even robust polishing is micro and can be done dozens of times before it wears down to the undercoats or bare metal.

Applied once or twice a year it is unlikely to have a technical or visually adverse effect over the vehicle’s lifetime. Negligent washing or parking in the sun are a greater threat to the paintwork’s longevity and appearance.