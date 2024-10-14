Healthcare on the go: Is the high cost of international medical cover worth it?

I am an MSME owner with frequent business trips out of the country. During the recent youth-led protests, I came across a conversation around travel insurance and international medical covers. Is it really expensive?

International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) is designed to provide comprehensive medical coverage for individuals, families, and even corporates. Unlike local insurance plans, IPMI offers access to a global network of healthcare providers and covers a wide range of medical services, from routine check-ups to complex treatments.

The cover has a robust benefit amount for treatment in comparison to the cost of treatment in Kenya giving one peace of mind during any medical treatment required.





The feared cost of IPMI

One of the primary concerns about IPMI is its perceived high cost and paying in foreign currency. Premiums for IPMI policies are generally higher than those for local health insurance plans. This difference can be attributed to several factors:

Global coverage: IPMI offers coverage in multiple countries, providing access to high-quality healthcare facilities worldwide. This level of coverage naturally comes at a price.

Comprehensive benefits: IPMI plans often include a broader range of benefits, such as dental and vision care, maternity services, and mental health support at more higher capping without any sublimit. These added benefits increase the overall cost but in consideration for full access to treatments such as cancer and Covid-19 which would attract sublimit with majority local plans.

Flexibility and convenience: IPMI policies are designed to offer flexibility, allowing policyholders to choose their healthcare providers and receive treatment anywhere in the world.

This convenience adds to the cost. Having evacuation benefits allows one to consider getting treatment for complicated cases at centres of excellence with superior post-care facilities

Is it worth the cost?

While the cost of international private medical coverage may seem high at first glance, it is essential to consider the value it provides.

Having comprehensive medical insurance can be a critical safety net.

Here are a few reasons why IPMI might be worth considering:

Quality healthcare: With IPMI, families can access high-quality healthcare services, both locally and internationally. This is particularly important for those with chronic conditions or those who require specialised treatments that may not be readily available in Kenya.

Financial security: Medical emergencies can be financially devastating. IPMI provides financial protection by covering significant medical expenses, reducing the risk of incurring massive out-of-pocket costs.

Peace of mind: In uncertain times, having comprehensive medical insurance offers peace of mind. Families can rest assured knowing they are protected against unforeseen medical expenses, regardless of where they are.

For those who find IPMI premiums challenging, there are alternatives to consider. Local health insurance plans, though less comprehensive, can still provide essential coverage at a lower cost.

Additionally, some insurance providers offer regional plans that cover multiple countries within a specific area, providing a balance between cost and coverage. Better to have a safety net than none.

It is always crucial to weigh the benefits and costs of different types of medical insurance and understand the value it brings. While IPMI may be more compared to expensive than local options, its comprehensive coverage and global footprint offer significant advantages.

When looking for a reliable safety net, it is always wise to explore all available options and choose a plan that best fits your needs and budget.