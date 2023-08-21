Personal Finance Group life insurance: Why should I periodically review my beneficiaries?

In group life insurance, the beneficiary declaration is important in effective planning. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Group life insurance plays an important role in providing financial security to employees and their families by providing coverage for dependents.

One important aspect of group life insurance that can often go overlooked is the declaration of beneficiaries. Declaration of beneficiaries in group life enables insurance companies to dictate how the insurance benefits will be distributed upon the policy holder’s demise.

Simply put, a beneficiary designation is defined as a legal and binding instruction, which the policyholder provides to the insurance firm, breaking down the distribution of death benefits. The designated beneficiaries are the individuals, entities, or trusts entitled to receive the insurance proceeds in the event of the policyholder's death, and can range anywhere from immediate family members, such as spouses, siblings, and children, to trusts, charitable organisations, or even business partners.

Below are the crucial aspects of beneficiary designations.

Customised Asset distribution: Beneficiary designations offer policyholders the flexibility to tailor the distribution of their insurance proceeds according to their wishes.

This enables individuals to provide financial support to specific family members, allocate funds for educational expenses, or contribute to charitable causes that hold personal significance.

Avoiding probate: By designating beneficiaries, the insurance proceeds bypass the probate process, which can be time-consuming, expensive, and public.

This ensures a smoother and faster transfer of funds to the intended recipients without unnecessary delays or complications.

Privacy and confidentiality: Having beneficiaries clearly defined in a policy allows families to maintain their financial matters within the circle of trust. This protects them from any reviews by law unlike wills that are subject to scrutinisation.

Protection against creditors: In certain cases, beneficiary designations can offer protection against creditors. By naming specific beneficiaries, policyholders can shield the insurance proceeds from potential claims by creditors seeking to collect outstanding debts.

While many individuals diligently establish beneficiary designations at the inception of their group life insurance policies, the importance of periodic review cannot be overstated.

Life is dynamic, and circumstances change over time, making regular beneficiary designation reviews a crucial component of effective financial planning. Below are a handful of reasons why.

Life milestones: Major life events can significantly impact the appropriateness of existing beneficiary designations. Examples of potential designation-altering life events include marriages and divorces.

Apart from these, there are also deaths and births, which might have an impact on the list of beneficiaries.

Failing to update beneficiaries in line with life changes can lead to wrongful allocation of benefits, such as ex-spouses receiving proceeds or new family members being omitted.

Changing relationships: Relationships evolve, and individuals may develop new bonds or strengthen existing ones.

Periodic reviews ensure that the insurance proceeds are directed to those who hold the greatest significance in the policyholder's life at the time of their passing.

Evolving financial goals: Financial objectives shift as individuals progress through various life stages. Regular beneficiary designation reviews allow policyholders to align their insurance proceeds with their current financial goals, whether that involves education funding, debt repayment, or legacy planning.

Legal and tax considerations: Laws and tax regulations can change over time, affecting the distribution of insurance proceeds.

Periodic reviews help policyholders stay informed about any legal or tax implications that could impact their beneficiary designations.

Ensuring accuracy: Over the years, administrative errors or oversights can occur. Periodic reviews provide an opportunity to verify the accuracy of beneficiary information and make any necessary corrections.

In group life insurance, the beneficiary declaration is important in effective planning. These designations allow policyholders to exert control over the distribution of their insurance proceeds, ensuring that their intended beneficiaries receive the support they need.

However, the dynamic nature of life underscores the importance of regularly reviewing and updating beneficiary designations to reflect changing circumstances, relationships, and financial goals.

By staying proactive in this regard, individuals can ensure that their group life insurance remains a reliable and relevant instrument in safeguarding the financial well-being of their loved ones.

