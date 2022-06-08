Society Carbon footprint track is a must for all firms

By EDWARD MUNGAI

More by this Author

It is strenuous to circumvent actions that lead to increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, irrespective of whether it is a company releasing the greenhouse gases or an individual burning solid waste, or powering a car using energy that emits carbon at home.

Carbon emissions have increased today compared to the pre-industrial age courtesy of human activities. Human activities are characterised by the use of fossil fuels such as coal and oil, which impact the planet negatively since the use of such results in high levels of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere resulting in a negative effect on our climate.

As a result of the negative effect, there is an actual occurrence of global warming that ultimately leads to change in the climate.

Most companies rely heavily on the use of fossil fuels to generate heat for their day-to-day operations and to manufacture their products. This is because a majority do not have the financial capability and the knowledge required to help them to transition to a low carbon manufacturing environment.

The manufacturing sector is responsible for using the largest share of energy, which means that they form a large portion of larger emitters of carbon. This correlates directly to a global rise in greenhouse gas levels, which trap heat in the air, resulting in an expeditious upsurge in temperatures, commonly known as global warming.

Sustainable development goal 12, provides for sustainable consumption and production which means that there is need for the manufacturing sector to engage in ways and means that would reduce their sustainability footprint. Unfortunately, this is not happening at the required rate which will have consequences on our planet.

Climate scientists are estimating that if no meaningful action is taken a predicted 2.5 degrees Celsius increase in global temperature by the turn of the next century is feasible. This will be a disaster for all of us and hence the need for action to curtail carbon emissions in our world.

There is already a feeling of uneasiness and distress with the effects resulting from this surge in temperature. Intense heatwaves, violent storms, long periods of drought, and higher sea levels, not forgetting the impacts to the livelihoods of humans in developing nations.

These impacts include respiratory and heart problems from air pollution and the occurrence of acid rains from contaminants in the air that cause freshwater to be acidic and ruin already planted crops.

Having a deep insight into matters of environmental impacts resulting from industries is critical in making necessary decisions and resolving the climatic issues that come with carbon emissions.

Understanding the effects of their actions is the only way companies will be able to adjust accordingly to the changes in their habits to facilitate the protection of the environment efficiently.

Net-zero goals and commitments provide a pathway for companies to contribute in the reduction of emissions within their operations.

In the near future, my assessment is that net-zero movement will become so evident that all the decisions within companies will be driven by the extent of carbon emission within organization.

Decarbonisation efforts definitely cost more money in the short run and will require capacity building withing organization not to mention the need for well-coordinated plans within the business.

The net-zero ambitions will also entail lots of research, regulations, policies, and investments from the perspective of the business. Consequently, many sticks and kicks need to be put in place to ensure a company fosters desired behavioral strategies.

There is need to move from plain vanilla strategies to more innovative strategies for businesses to be able to cut down on their emissions.

Companies should also encompass conventional climate mitigation efforts that facilitate decarbonization strategies such as fuel switching, energy efficiency and carbon capture storage and utilization. In addition, the net zero journey should consider broader strategies such as product and service development which reduces carbon emissions.

Each company also has the task of choosing environmentally-friendly suppliers who are climate-conscious and will not expose the business to heavy climate emissions through its supply chains.

This will call for suppliers with sustainable, eco-friendly environmental practices. Moreover, companies are responsible for training their employees since they are one of the greatest assets in reducing carbon emissions.

Employees need to understand the reason behind the need to reduce carbon emissions and what they can do to help in the transition to low carbon.

This will go a long way in controlling the carbon footprint, alleviating an organisation’s financial challenges, promoting green economies, and saving many lives. When companies decide to take actions to combat carbon emissions, a greener economy will not only be achieved today but for many years to come.

Finally, businesses will need to account for their carbon emissions on annual basis based on recognised greenhouse gas emissions evaluation protocols. This will provide the baseline for companies to establish their carbon emissions reduction strategies.