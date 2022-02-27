Society Gender question in climate change war

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Climate change has been an issue of concern as the world grapples with its impact. The role of women and gender equality has been viewed as key to enhancing better climatic change responses.

If you are an innovator, now is the time to focus on solutions that offer better climatic change responses. If you are a woman, global and national policies support women-led climatic change response initiatives.

Last year a global conference, COP26, was held in Glasgow. One of the topics for discussion was the role of gender.

There are three main highlights when it comes to women and conservation. The first is that they are more vulnerable to the negative impacts of climatic change due to their role. Over several years, experts have concluded that women are more vulnerable to climate change due to socio-cultural influences.

Gender inequality in many societies can create this disproportionate balance against women. The global shift has been the enhancement of gender equality in climatic change issues.

There are many ways that climatic change may impact women as they depend on natural resources for their livelihood. In many societies, women are responsible for securing food, water and fuel for cooking.

Adverse effects of climatic change would negatively impact their role in the society.

The second is that women have an influential role to play against climate change if they are harnessed as change agents. Several studies have concluded that women can play an active role in climatic change mitigation.

Women’s role in food production, resource management and education of children place them at a very central point in mitigating climatic change. If they are taught good environment-friendly practices, then they can play a major role in influencing others to follow.

The third issue is the increased shift to encourage women to participate actively in climate issues, including at policy and institutional level.

Kenya has a robust legal framework, especially on gender issues and climatic change. At international level, Kenya is a signatory to the Paris Agreement On Climatic Change.

Article 7 of the agreement states, among other things, that nations should adopt a gender-responsive approach and take into account vulnerable groups when integrating climate change adaptation.

Regionally, the EAC Climatic Change Policy enhances the role of gender equality in conservation.

From the policy, gender issues have been prioritised to enhance women participation in climatic change adaptation and mitigation of negative impacts.

Kenya has several policies and legislation to address the issue of gender equality and climate change. These include the Kenya National Climate Change Action Plan and the Climate Change Act.

Section 3 of the Climate Change Act places an obligation on national and county governments to mainstream gender equality in climate change responses.

Section 6 of the same Act places an obligation on the regulatory body to have a gender-sensitive awareness and implementation programme.

The increased policy and regulatory provisions on the role of gender equality and climatic change responses inform conservation strategy. For example, if you are an innovator, it may be an opportune time to come up with solutions that mitigate climate change.

There are many opportunities for women to design innovations. The global and national policy creates an environment in which women-led climatic change responses and innovations will thrive.

The current environment means it is easier for women to attract funding in climatic change response initiatives.