Private sector intervention in climate change is crucial

By EDWARD MUNGAI

Last week I was on a mission and fact-finding tour of northern Kenya specifically in Turkana county. I was part of a research team working on financial flows for climate adaptation, a project supported by the Danish Government.

In the north, which is highly dominated by pastoralists who occupy Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties effects of climate change are at an unprecedented level.

These areas are vulnerable to climate change and highly suffer its effects. Climate change is posing threats and risks to human life, shelter, food, water and health to communities there. Climate change mitigation and adaptation mechanism are both a necessity in the region. However, in order to deal with the already changing climate, adaptation measures should be prioritised.

As in other regions of Kenya, the people of the north have a significant reliance on natural resources for food and livelihood. With the impacts of climate change, their vulnerability is elevated. Pastoralists need more than indigenous knowledge which calls for innovations and technical assistance such as agricultural extension practices to improve on mitigating and adapting to climate change for better livelihoods.

As a result of climate change, droughts and unpredictable but intense rainfalls have negative and indirect impacts on health, contributing to desertification and increased conflicts. A case in point is the flooding that happened in Turkana in 2019. The flooding not only rendered livelihoods desperate but also destroyed key infrastructure such as irrigation systems, water suppliers’ systems, roads etc.

Frequent droughts and flooding greatly affect the livestock numbers in the area. On the other hand, women and girls have to walk extremely long distances in search of water not to mention malnutrition among children and adults due to inability to provide sufficient quality food rations and clean drinking water.

From my assessment, there are still a couple of innovations that may cushion the people of the north from the impacts of climate change. There is a need for a quick intervention on setting up irrigated commercial agricultural practices to enhance adverse agricultural practices and food security.

This will diversify livelihoods in the region as opposed to solely relying on animal husbandry. The irrigation technologies need to be conscious of the water challenges in the north and hence the likes of drip system.

Insurance companies need to embrace the effect of climate change and come up with policies that safeguard headers. By providing them with a comprehensive livestock insurance cover, pastoralists protect their incomes against adverse effects of severe droughts and excessive flooding.

This averts cases of total losses in the event disasters strike. Seed companies should not be left behind either. They will need to be innovative around technology development and transfers and assist in the establishment of drought-resilient crops and breeding of animal species that adapts to severe climatic conditions.

Partnerships by national and county governments to empower communities to survive the impacts of climate change should be emphasised. This will be done by the provision of enabling environment through better policies and standards.

In addition, the governments need to open doors to high-value international markets for their livestock products. International markets provide a better market for value- added products, consequently, fetching high returns.

On the part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Met office, there is need for them to sharpen their saw by providing timely information on projected climate variations. This will cushion pastoralists and farmers from extreme climate-related events such as droughts and floods as well as helping them make better decisions.

The private sector has a definite role to play and as went round Turkana my mind kept wondering how the introduction of sustainable strategies to address resource shortages and supply chain disruptions would also become a savior for the communities.

A point in case is where I was thinking of East Africa Breweries, EABL#ticker:EABL , and its need for sorghum to produce the sorghum-based beverages. Has EABL considered setting up an establishment in the northern region? The establishment, with no doubt, will empower the locals to grow sorghum.

On one side, this will provide a market for drought-resistant crops and on the other hand, help the company secure raw materials for its processes.

The north is full of gems, all we need are blue ocean sustainability strategies to unlock those gems and ideally contribute to bettering the livelihoods of these communities.