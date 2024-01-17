Overlanding from Nairobi to Cape Town

Travel
Overlanding from Nairobi to Cape TownWednesday January 17 2024
How random and far would you stage an overland to satisfy your adventure curiosity?
For an intrepid soul like Victor Matara, a digital marketing consultant, nothing could possibly stop him from covering the face of the earth for a cultural enriching and time-liberal journey.
Having covered every inch of Kenya’s landscape, it was time to spice his overland adventures.
For 52 days, driving a Subaru XV 2014, Matara snaked through nine countries - Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and South Africa - covering 13,398 kilometres while spending Sh263,555 worth of fuel on his odyssey to Cape Town, South Africa from Nairobi.
