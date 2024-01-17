Travel Overlanding from Nairobi to Cape Town

Victor Matara on a beach in South Western Cape, South Africa. PHOTO | POOL

By SINDA MATIKO

How random and far would you stage an overland to satisfy your adventure curiosity?

For an intrepid soul like Victor Matara, a digital marketing consultant, nothing could possibly stop him from covering the face of the earth for a cultural enriching and time-liberal journey.

Having covered every inch of Kenya’s landscape, it was time to spice his overland adventures.

For 52 days, driving a Subaru XV 2014, Matara snaked through nine countries - Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and South Africa - covering 13,398 kilometres while spending Sh263,555 worth of fuel on his odyssey to Cape Town, South Africa from Nairobi.

