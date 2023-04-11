Travel Tough economy spoils Easter staycation party mood

Bookings in Nairobi hotels during the Easter period dropped as residents opted to travel upcountry, host at home or travel to the North Coast.

Staycations, where holidaymakers spend in the city, have previously driven bookings in Nairobi but this year was different.

Mercy Njiru, the marketing and communication manager at ParkInn by Radisson, Nairobi Westlands, said that compared to last year, the occupancy rates were drastically low.

“Last year showed some improvement, but not this year. The hotel's occupancy rate was between 30-40 percent, which is lower than 2022. This trend, however, seems to be consistent with the past Easter seasons, where the attraction was brunch,” she said.

Judy Matengo, the director of sales at Villa Rosa Kempinski said bookings were at about a 20 percent.

“Easter typically sees a significant surge in travel out of town to the countryside or the Coastal region. This season has been relatively sluggish,” she said, adding “but Maasai Mara and Amboseli were busy."

Some hotels however recorded a marginal increase in bookings compared to last year. At Panari Hotel, the group general manager Devendra Asher said sales jumped to 45 percent.

“We had a wide range of activities which drew families such as ice skating, cooking sessions... Our Spa too hosted a wide range of clients who needed a relaxing massage during the festivities,” he said.

For the staycation option, in-house guests got to escape in the wild with a safari at the Nairobi National Park.

“Nairobi, being a regional hub naturally lends itself as a very lucrative business spot. Guests took advantage of our Easter staycation offers at both hotels - mostly families with children," he added.

At Tribe Hotel, Shamim Ehsani, the co-founder and marketing director said while Easter is typically quiet in Nairobi, this year saw a higher number of staycation bookings than before.

To encourage staycations, the Tribe and Trademark hotels did not raise the cost of rooms.

“As it is a popular time to travel, hotels around the country increase their rates for this period - city hotels aren't typically very busy during this time, and offer much more attractive deals; with the increased cost of living, this could be the reason why hotels in Nairobi saw a higher occupancy,” he observed.

"With the recreation facilities available at Village Market, Tribe and Trademark provide a very attractive alternative to families who don't want to travel out of Nairobi."

Pride Inn Hotels, Resorts and Camps recorded lower bookings for its Nairobi properties compared to their beach and safari properties.

Jackton Amutala, the group director of operations and business development attributed the downturn to the unique attractions and activities that their beach properties offer compared to Nairobi.

Tamarind Tree Hotel recorded a decline in the number of guests at the hotel for staycations and dinners.

“It was very slow compared to the previous years. We had more international tourists spend at our hotel last year during the Easter period,” said John Musau, the general manager at the hotel.

“We had few locals for staycation because the economy has been tough. Children are still in school and the few who want to holiday choose to go to the Coastal region or Naivasha. Normally, it’s the children who determine family holidays.

The entry of international hotels has also heightened competition for travellers. Ronnie Kithinji, the general manager, Sarova Panafric Hotel said competition is healthy.

"New competitors (international) come with new ideas. The entry of international brands also boosts the confidence of international guests as well as investors in other fields, such as finance, insurance, and airlines. It also means that the consumption of domestic services will go up (suppliers / vendors), spurring economic growth which in turn increases disposable incomes for the locals - a key revenue source for hotels,” he said.