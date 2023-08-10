Weekend with the CEO Frida Owinga's hack for a trouble-free life

Frida Owinga is the President of the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT). PHOTO | POOL

By Eddy Ashioya

Frida Owinga is not your typical grandmother. For one, she packs energy, brio, and swagger. For another, it is the zeal she brings to the drab area of entrepreneurship with the blunt force trauma of an overcharged customer.

Yet another is the enthusiasm she carries as a mother of three sons, and three grandchildren, whom she loves, but thankfully, she says, are not hers.

Whatever one may think of her, Frido-the-Sandpaper (you will soon find out why) has always been honest to God, almost to a fault, never hiding behind an avatar. Nothing will stop her from saying what’s on her mind.

As the Italians say, there are no hairs on her tongue—which is why she tells me a few things off the record that get me wide-eyed, like a gossipy grandmother, things I could, but won’t, tell you.

What I can tell you, however, is that she’s earned her stripes, first as the Founder of SME Founders Association, then as the Founder of PassionProfit, and currently as the President of the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT), the first to serve outside of the United States of America and from Africa.

For Frido-the-sandpaper, she is impervious to performative passion, her hunger only sated by success—and some steaky, greasy, grisly hamburgers.

Over at Strathmore University, in Madaraka, it’s a power display as she punctuates our conversation with a throaty laugh, like when you are taking a particularly satisfying glass of water, and someone says a stupid joke, and you prrrfff! The water out quickly and suddenly, like sandpaper over wood, an unabashed, throaty gargle.

What’s it like being you?

I am comfortable in my skin because I have discovered that happiness is not what happens in the past but how we respond to it. It has brought me where I am, no matter the good or bad.

I have three grandchildren whom I spend my weekends with when I can. They are so unassuming compared to adults.

When you are older, you realise it doesn’t matter what they say to you—or don’t say—it’s how you respond. I’ll show up, do my best, and have fun. If it’s not fun, go back and fix it.

What are you fixing in your life now?

SMEs and the job situation. I lived abroad and came back home to people asking me for work. My first office was at Luther Plaza.

The statistics show every year, 800,000 people leave university with no jobs. It's clear that industry and academia are not aligned. I believe that when we solve real problems people will be willing to pay.

What was your nickname growing up?

We had a dog called Frido that I liked, and it died.

Do you still like dogs, Frido?

No, I'm not too fond of pets. Frido was the mbwa kali type of dog. I was only attached to it because I had to feed the dog as the last born.

What about you has remained unchanged since childhood?

I am outspoken. I can tell you anything at any time. It is important to speak the truth. I don’t care to blend in. That’s why they call me sandpaper. If you want to shine like nice wood, I’ll sandpaper you, haha!

What’s something Frido-the-sandpaper is proud of but never gets to brag about?

I have helped more people than I know. Wherever I go, I get humbled when people greet me and tell me they heard me somewhere and that it changed their life.

Those are little things that you can’t quantify, but it is encouraging and validating.

Hence, the PassionProfit?

PassionProfit is the core venture that pays my bills. Working with SMEs is great, but SMEs don't always pay the bills.

I am a trainer, I speak, I can design learning solutions, I can build people and help them with their performance and productivity, but these are not the things SMEs pay for; those are things corporates pay for.

The education we are getting is to get a job rather than to become entrepreneurs. Sometimes, we are more traders and less entrepreneurs.

Was there a moment you chose profit over passion?

Never. I am very intentional about doing things that I love. I am also intentional about making money so I am never broke.

There is nothing wrong with profit. My favourite book in the Bible says that "I will lead you and guide you in the way that you should go, I will teach you how to profit."

And profit is simply getting out more than you put in. We are not in business to get back our money. We are in business to gain profit, which is not necessarily money.

What is the dumbest thing you’ve spent money on?

Food haha! Another is a dumb decision. I always wanted to have a co-working space for SMEs. I got a partner to do the brick-and-mortar while I was doing the management.

But we ran into political trouble in 2017, forcing my partner to leave. I had a loan to service and an unfinished building. I didn’t weigh the risks. I just thought it would work.

What is one food you could eat all day?

Ugali served with sukuma wiki and some nice stew.

What's your weekend lifestyle?

Ah! Boring. I love staying home and watching YouTube and webinars. How people tend to watch Netflix is how I am with Webinars. When I can, I spend time with my grandchildren who ask many questions.

What’s the last webinar you watched, and what did you take away from it?

It was something to do with trade. I am the president of the Organisation of Women in International Trade. We have had a series of webinars to help women understand international markets and Africa International Free Trade Area, intra-Africa trade.

What’s the best part about being a grandmother?

That I don’t have to pay school fees, haha! They are not mine. It is hard bringing up children. I have three sons. Save the boychild, haha!

What’s your superpower?

The Holy Spirit. I am a Christian.

What’s life’s simplest pleasure?

Gratitude. It is being conscious and grateful. It has a way of tipping things over. You start seeing what's working more than what's not working. Focusing on the things that are working inspires us to make what's not working work.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

None at all. I have no guilt when it comes to pleasure, haha! I am intentional about my needs.

Have you always been this intentional?

When I hear people I know talk about me, they use the term hard-headed. When Frida has made up her mind, there is no going back. When I decide to do something, I have really thought about it.

What is an unusual habit or absurd thing that you love?

I enjoy giving feedback, but I have realised that people don't always want to be told things even though they say they want to.

If you are giving good, good will come back, and vice versa. When people say I give too much information, it always surprises me. I have, so I give.

What’s the most trouble you’ve been in?

Me and trouble? No-no. I was always the quiet child in the class. Excitement translates to trouble, and my life is pretty dull, haha!

What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received?

Thank you.

Is there a special treat that you do just for yourself?

I love eating. I like nice restaurants with not-too-loud music and great food.

When you think of the weekend, what food comes to mind?

Hamburger. In fact, this is a hamburger week. I work from home, but I have been out of the house for training this week.

Hamburger is my comfort food. I love Burger King. Fast, greasy foods. I have never been on a diet haha! Somebody said they wish they could eat like me and look like me. And I wondered, kwani I eat that much, haha! So I am on a diet—of my favourite food, haha!

What’s one place you want to go before you die?

Three, actually; Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

What is one question people hardly ask you, but you wish they would?

About God. Nobody ever asks about spirituality. He is my anchor. I’ve been through stuff—after the loss of my parents, I got married, I got my children, I lost my husband—God has been the one constant thing.





When was the last time you let God down?

Never. When you have a relationship with God, you understand that no matter what you do, He will always love you. And if you love him so much, you will strive to please him.





How do you describe God to other people?

He is love.





What do you have that money can’t buy?

Peace of mind and good health.





Are you happy?

Extremely.





When did you know that you were happy?

Every day when I wake up. That is a hard question. I think happiness is a choice. What steals our joy is a response to an external stimulus.





What is a misconception people have about you?

This sandpaper thing. When I tell people the truth or give feedback and don’t mince my words, I am not doing it to hurt them. I am doing it so they can change for the better. I’d want the same. People don’t tell you things directly, then you guess and wonder. I speak directly so you don’t miss it.





What is a weekend hack to make my weekends better?

Eat, sleep, and do what you love. Just disconnect from doing the regular things.





What is one thing you wish you were better at?

I love speaking so I am always working toward speaking better.





What never fails to make you laugh? A good joke, haha!





Who has your back?

God.





Who do you know that I should know? Who would you like to know?





You tell me?

Nnamdi Ezera is very well-read. He is also very wise.

