MultiChoice CEO: My cold showers as a life hack

By the time he was 15, Nzola Miranda was living alone. In a foreign country. He could neither speak their language, nor English. But he got through. Foreignness has been his sanctuary, growing up everywhere, and anywhere—born in Angola, but really, raised by the world.

Many continents could claim him, but he feels at home wherever there is music, reggae or rhumba; samba or Sauti Sol. He is a dancer at heart.

At his wintry office off Ngong Road, Nairobi, the MultiChoice Kenya MD seems settled. He is an only child, but a father of three.

From a childhood with the background noise of a civil war, he is now delivering content for the continent, content in this new place he gets to call home, wielding his birthright, the superpower of being on intimate terms with outsiderdom.

What would you consider the best part about yourself?

I am a blend of European and African cultures, grounded in humanity, family, food, music, and genuine connections.

What kind of music are you into?

My musical tastes are diverse—from rock to Congolese kwassa kwassa, and of course, rhumba. Since coming to Kenya, I’ve developed an affinity for Sauti Sol’s music.

Do you sing or play instruments?

No, but I dance. I don’t know if it is good though. In Angola, dancing is a way of life; we dance as naturally as we eat.

How often do you go dancing?

Dance is in my spirit. It’s a morning ritual, it lifts my mood in the office—it's rejuvenating. Music is deeply rooted in my family.

Have your children inherited your creative side?

They lean more towards sports. They’re adventurous in their own ways.

How is it raising children in a foreign country, especially with instilling Angolan values?

I aim to raise global citizens who can adapt anywhere, fostering values of respect and love. My youngest, at six, has already lived in three different countries.

Were you also footloose as a child?

Yes. I have similar hopes for my children. I moved to South Africa at 14, not knowing the language, living independently by 15. That experience sparked my curiosity and my drive to explore the world.

How do you balance self-reliance with letting others in?

My experience taught me resilience and independence. I wouldn’t place my own child in the same situation, but my journey, with a bit of luck, shaped who I am.

What does “home” mean to you?

Home is where the family is —where my wife and children are.

Do you ever feel “identityless”, having lived everywhere?

Great question. Angola is my cultural home, but my mindset is global. Identity is about knowing oneself and connecting with others, not a fixed location.

What do you miss most about your childhood?

Simplicity. We grew up streetwise, forming strong physical friendships, unlike today’s digital connections.

Is there a moment from your childhood that represents your life now?

Yes, the resilience I developed during the 30-year Angolan civil war. I was an only child and some of my friends went to fight the war and never came back. We had curfews, and I remember three days of nonstop war in the city. Walking to school for hours amidst conflict taught me gratitude.

What remains unchanged about you since childhood?

Curiosity. I am always willing to try new things.

How does your parenting differ from how you were raised?

I was an only child, learning self-reliance. With my children, I try to instill family values, education, and friendship while balancing toughness and love.

What aspect of fatherhood challenges you?

Balancing discipline and friendship. Children know how to test boundaries, so wearing different hats as a parent requires finesse.

Which role is easier: father, husband, or CEO?

Haha! None is easy; each is challenging. My children give me honest feedback, and balancing work with family is never straightforward. But all three roles round me out.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nzola Miranda during a company event on April 4, 2024 in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Are you the man you wanted to be?

Hmm. Career-wise, yes. Personally, I’m grateful for daily growth. I don’t dwell on regrets and strive to improve continually. I am a better man today than I was yesterday.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

Being misunderstood. Vulnerability can invite misinterpretations, which sometimes leads to misunderstandings.

Is there a misconception people have about you?

Recently, a colleague mentioned that my team finds me intimidating. Reflecting on that, I realise I need to be mindful of how I come across. I have an open-door policy.

What’s the quickest way someone can lose your trust?

Inauthenticity. I value consistency between one’s words and actions, and I can usually read someone’s intentions.

Does being a CEO improve your ability to read people?

Yes. Around 90 percent of my role involves understanding people, which can be draining but essential for effective leadership.

How do you recharge?

Weekends are family time. I play football with my children and engage in activities like tennis. Self-reflection in nature also rejuvenates me. My daily cold showers also recharge me.

How long have you taken cold showers, even in cold weather?

Three years. The mental and physical benefits of a cold shower help me start the day strong.

Why tennis over the gym?

I prefer activities with clear goals. Tennis requires full-body engagement and encourages sportsmanship.

How often do you do it?

Weekly. I expose my children to tennis and other sports to see what they want.

What’s your approach to watching content?

I mainly watch live sports. Live sports is the best reality TV. I’m a dedicated Manchester United fan—through thick and thin, haha!

I can tell…haha!

I am stuck with Manchester United. I sympathise with them. So, football, tennis, and basketball are my go-to sports.

What matters more than you thought it would?

Health, family, and the value of life.

You seem to have figured out most things in life. Can one have it all?

It depends on one’s definition of “all.” I believe in challenging oneself and setting goals while remaining adaptable to life’s twists. Let the course be defined by life, even when you have set your goals. I may not be a religious person but I believe there is a greater force that drives us.

What have you finally come to terms with?

Mmm. Time. Aging reminds me that I can’t always push my body like a 14-year-old, as much as I’d like to.

What legacy would you like to leave?

To be remembered as genuine, caring, and someone who brought out the best in others.

What’s the soundtrack of your life?

"Suzanna" by Sauti Sol. It’s a song that resonates with home, something I can dance to with my wife.

What’s your superpower?

Resilience.

What is one question you are asking yourself now?

Am I doing well in this interview? Haha! How can I add more value to my team and family?

Is there a truth you’re hesitant to admit?

Maybe that I can’t change the world, even though I want to believe I can.

Are you happy?

Yes, happiness is about balancing positives with negatives in life. Whenever you have more positives than negatives, then the equation equals happiness. That is a blessing.

Who do you know that I should know?

My mother and my wife.

Are you close with your mother?

We moved here with my mom. These women are the pillars of my life.

Did you end up marrying your mother?