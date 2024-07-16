Managerial involvement: Are you an overcontrolling or empowering manager?

Here in Nairobi, a manager at a prominent tech startup, Mueni, exemplifies the pitfalls of micromanagement. She scrutinises every detail of her team's work, insists on approving minor tasks, and often revisits completed projects for further tweaks. The relentless oversight leaves her team feeling stifled and undervalued, leading to a stifling of creativity and a slow turnover in project completion. Mueni’s approach, while well-intentioned to maintain quality, inadvertently cultivates an environment of dependence and frustration among her staff.

Contrastingly, another manager at a nearby marketing firm, Kipsang, adopts a laissez-faire style that, while promoting independence, veers into neglect. He provides minimal guidance on projects and is often unavailable for consultation, leaving his team floundering with critical decisions.

The lack of direction not only confuses team priorities but also erodes the collective drive and coherence of the group. Over time, his detachment has led to missed deadlines and a decline in overall team performance, reflecting the critical need for balanced involvement.

If you, as an aspiring executive, had to choose between Mueni and Kipsang’s managerial approaches, which would you choose? Low autonomy through micromanagement or hands off laissez-faire?

Executive coach Anne Sugar addresses these common managerial dilemmas in her publications. She explores the thin line between delegating effectively and disengaging from one's team. According to her investigations, signs that a manager might be delegating too much include frequent miscommunications, last-minute problem escalations, and a general misunderstanding of team priorities by the leadership.

Her insights prompt managers to reassess their involvement, ensuring they do not retreat so far that they lose touch with their team's daily realities.

The research proposes practical steps for leaders to recalibrate their engagement levels. She suggests undertaking a symbolic project to visibly demonstrate re-engagement and to reacquaint themselves with the grassroots challenges that their teams face.

Moreover, resetting expectations through structured team meetings can realign everyone with updated goals and strategies. Such approaches not only bridge the gaps between leadership and execution but also revitalizes the leader's understanding of their team's capabilities and needs.

Executives can harness Sugar's strategies to foster a dynamic model where oversight complements autonomy. By periodically immersing themselves in hands-on projects, leaders can maintain a genuine connection with their teams without reverting to micromanagement.

Regular, transparent communication about company visions and individual roles can further empower teams, ensuring everyone is aligned and motivated towards common objectives. Keep teams focused on and understanding of the critical “why”, or reasoning, behind their work and then the executive does not need to jump in so often and become too overinvolved in daily efforts.

On the flip side for employees, it remains important to select the right employer and manager that fits the right balance for your managerial micromanagement versus laissez-faire desires.

First, identifying a workplace that champions a balanced managerial approach can significantly enhance job satisfaction and professional growth.

Second, prospective employees should evaluate a company's managerial style during the interview process, seeking insights from potential colleagues about their experiences. Do not fear to probe your interviewers during an interview. Remember that interviews are two sided, not just top-down pro-employer exercises.

Third, ask for an onsite visit and observe the interaction between management and staff during the visit. It can offer clues about the prevailing leadership style and its congruence with one's personal and professional aspirations.

In summary, effective management requires a delicate balance between autonomy and oversight. Leaders must navigate the spectrum of engagement to foster an environment that empowers and guides without stifling innovation and responsibility.

The above research provides a roadmap for recalibrating managerial involvement, offering a strategic approach to leadership that is both supportive and empowering. As organisations continue to evolve, the ability to adapt leadership styles to the needs of the team will be paramount in achieving sustained success and growth.