Are you aware of your firm's blinders on diversity, equity and inclusion matters?

I chanced on a conversation on one of the more popular social media platforms, where someone gave what they thought was a benign opinion about women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, popularly known by its acronym STEM.

They were conflicted about the focus and drive in this particular direction but expressed negatively with disdain. My response to a question that followed, among many, simplified to, “Why would an arguably smart person default to such thinking” was that the person, assuming they were not clout chasing, lacked the lived-in experience that would seed empathy and understanding, sprinkled entitlement and privilege.

It got me thinking about how much farther we still have to go when talking about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Large organisations that we love and admire, courtesy of our daily patronage of their products and services, go to great lengths to sensitise and highlight the need for diversity, equity, and inclusion, supporting with relevant policies and initiatives cutting across the organisational fabric.

Various bodies of research point to a solid business case where critical long-term growth and success factors for businesses, such as product and service innovation and talent retention see a positive uptick where organisations tap into DEI.

Zooming into SMEs, this conversation is largely abstract. Even where the human resource function may be knowledgeable from either training or exposure of teams to DEI from previous work stations, without active engagement by the C-suite, the entire organisation desensitises, increasing the risk of a rise in a culture that ultimately results in indifferent staff.

Small and medium-sized businesses can adopt a better posture on DEI in various ways. They can start by implementing training programmes for all employees, including managers and executives, covering topics like unconscious bias, cultural competency, inclusive language, and understanding privilege. They can create transparent hiring and promotion practices to ensure fairness and equity within the organisation.

Ensure clarity in job descriptions, use diverse recruiting sources, and implement structured interview processes. They can promote an inclusive workplace culture where all employees feel valued, respected, and supported. Encourage open communication and feedback channels, and actively listen to employee concerns and suggestions.

Back to the social media commentary, an apt response that resonated deeply is that diversity, equity, and inclusion are not easy to wrap one’s mind around until you are the minority in a given setting and your reality is impacted directly by an inclination or prejudice.

Whether from nature or nurture, let us not be blinded by our privileges.