How much should you tip if at all?

If you’ve ever found yourself puzzled over how much to tip, you’re not alone.

The topic is one that has generated countless articles, opinions, and debates, yet remains far from settled.

Traditional advice suggests tipping based on service quality, while others advocate a fixed 20 percent tip, regardless of the experience.

However, in Kenya, tipping practices tend to be more fluid, shaped by cultural norms, personal experiences, and the unique nature of the service industry.

Cultural gesture

Here in Kenya, tipping isn’t as ingrained a practice as it is in Western countries. It’s more of a cultural gesture than a strict obligation.

Jimmy Baraka, a veteran chef with nearly 20 years in the hospitality industry in Mombasa and Nairobi, explains that tipping is primarily an expression of gratitude for exceptional service.

“In Kenya, tipping is mostly a way to show appreciation for better customer service,” says Jimmy. “For example, if you’re in a restaurant and the waiter provides excellent service and the meal is great, many people tip to express their gratitude.”

How much should you tip?

When it comes to the actual amount to tip, the guidelines are fairly straightforward, though not universally followed. For sit-down meals, the standard tipping range in Kenya remains consistent with global norms.

Jimmy and other hospitality experts recommend tipping 15 percent to 20 percent of your bill.

“When dining at a restaurant, gratuity is part of the experience,” Jimmy notes. “When paying for the meal, you also factor in the tip.”

However, unlike in some cultures where tipping below a certain percentage might be seen as disrespectful, in Kenya, there is more flexibility. The exact amount you tip is ultimately up to you.

“It’s easiest to calculate 10 percent, but you can give more if you feel someone has gone above and beyond,” says Jimmy.

The decision to tip and how much to leave is more about personal satisfaction with the service than adhering to a strict standard.

Kennedy Owino, a barista at Café Amka in Nairobi, has seen all types of tipping behaviours during his career.

He believes that tipping should reflect your experience but encourages customers to tip even if the service is less than ideal.

“If the service was subpar, it’s still kind to leave a tip, but you should listen to your gut,” Kennedy says. He emphasises that poor service might not be the server’s fault.

“The error could be in the kitchen or with the backroom staff. Tipping should be something you’re comfortable with, both economically and emotionally.”

His perspective shows a common dilemma for diners: should you tip when the service isn’t up to par? In some cases, the server might be dealing with issues beyond their control, such as delays in the kitchen or a particularly busy night.

In such situations, Kennedy suggests that leaving a small tip is still a kind gesture, acknowledging the effort, even if the experience wasn’t perfect.

While tipping opportunities seem to be everywhere, it’s not always required. Jimmy points out that in some industries, tipping is expected, but in others, it’s entirely optional.

“If you go to a fast-food restaurant and order chips, you don’t have to leave a tip,” he says. But if you’re feeling generous, tipping is always appreciated.

This discretionary approach to tipping is common in Kenya, where there isn’t the same level of social pressure to tip as in some other countries.

Fast food restaurants, for example, typically don’t expect tips, as the service provided is usually minimal and doesn’t involve the same level of personal attention as a sit-down meal.

However, in more personalised service situations—such as at a hairdresser, a hotel, or a high-end restaurant—tipping is more common and often appreciated as a way to recognise and reward good service.

In these contexts, the decision to tip and the amount to leave can vary widely depending on the individual’s satisfaction with the service and their own financial situation.

Tipping is not just about money; it’s also about human connection. Annita Wanjiku, a server at Beirut Restaurant in Nairobi, has learned that creating a personal connection with customers can often result in a tip.

“I smile a lot for the customers and practice my smile in the mirror so it doesn’t look fake. I make small talk and sometimes offer a complimentary salad,” she says.

Her efforts have occasionally earned her tips as high as Ksh 5,000. “Some customers tip generously, while others don’t. It’s all about how at home I make them feel.”

Annita’s experience points up the idea that tipping is often tied to the personal rapport between the service provider and the customer.

When a server goes out of their way to make a customer feel welcome and cared for, it can lead to larger tips as a way of acknowledging that extra effort.

Tipping: A Form of Recognition

For those in the service industry, tipping is often seen as a tangible form of personal acknowledgment. Virginia Muli, a chef at Café Amka, views tipping as more than just a financial transaction.

“Tipping is not just about the money,” she says. “It’s about being seen and valued.”

The Skeptic's View on Tipping

Not all Kenyans are comfortable with tipping, however. Vincent Odhiambo, a Nairobi-based Street photographer, feels that tipping places undue social pressure on customers.

“Tipping empowers a customer to reward or withhold a large share of a server’s salary, based on subjective service,” he explains.

"Odhiambo believes that restaurateurs should pay better wages, reducing reliance on tips. “With tipping, I control how much money someone makes, and that power can be troubling.”

Tipping and Social Pressure

For others, the decision to tip is influenced by social pressure. Joy Wangechi, a regular restaurant-goer, shares her perspective:

“If I’ve received good customer service, I’m happy to tip, usually around 10 percent. But if the service has been poor or average, I won’t tip.”

Wangechi believes tipping is not a necessity, but rather a value instilled in someone from a young age. “It’s something you either have or don’t,” she says.

When tipping in hotels, she prefers to use mobile money services like M-Pesa to send the tip directly to the server’s account rather than through the company.

“I believe the money shouldn’t be split among staff, as the waiting staff typically do most of the work,” she explains.

Her tipping habits are shaped by the quality of service. “From the moment I walk into a café or hotel, how I’m greeted, treated, and responded to when I give feedback on my order—all these factors influence whether I leave a tip,” she says.

Wangechi adds that the amount she tips doesn’t depend on the restaurant or hotel itself, but rather on the quality of service. “The better the service, the more likely I am to tip—and tip generously.”

She recalls a recent dining experience where she tipped a waiter over the weekend because of how attentive he was. “He made sure everything in my order was just right,” she says.

However, Wangechi also notes that tipping isn’t a widespread habit among Kenyans. “Most people tip with a particular intention behind it,” she observes, implying that many only tip when they feel it’s deserved or to acknowledge exceptional service.

The Norm of Tipping in Kenya

For some, tipping has become a norm in Kenya, especially in certain industries. Doreen Wabere, a frequent restaurant patron, believes it’s expected in most sit-down dining settings.

“If there’s table service, the right thing to do is tip,” she says.Doreen stresses that the amount depends on the experience.

“If I don’t feel inclined to tip, it’s probably a sign I won’t be returning to that restaurant.”

Doreen’s view is shaped by her personal connections in the hospitality industry.

“Tipping is my way of showing appreciation for the service I’ve received. I have friends in hospitality and family members who are cab drivers, so I understand the impact tips can have on their lives.

"Their wages are low, and they rely on tips to make ends meet. If I enjoyed the atmosphere at a café or had a great experience with an Uber driver, I’ll definitely tip. It’s not just to reward them but to motivate them to keep up the good service—not just for me, but for all their customers.”

She adds that tipping helps build a positive relationship with service providers.

“When they know you tip well, they’re more likely to treat you better the next time. If the service is exceptional, I might tip more—if I usually leave Ksh 200, I might give Ksh 500.

"But like many Kenyans, I sometimes question whether to tip or not. It all depends on how I’m treated—the server’s attitude, politeness, and even appearance.”

Doreen also notes that tipping is becoming more common, especially in Nairobi’s upscale restaurants and hotels.

“Tipping isn’t traditionally part of our culture, but people are starting to adopt it as a way to show appreciation for good service.

"I’ve noticed more of my friends tipping, and some service providers now seem to expect it. I don’t follow a strict rule for tipping. In my view, it shouldn’t influence the quality of service since they’re supposed to provide good service regardless.”

What Happens if I Get Bad Service?

The traditional idea of withholding a tip as a form of punishment for bad service is increasingly seen as outdated.

Angeline Nkako, a hospitality expert with over 25 years of experience, suggests a more thoughtful approach.

“Even if the service isn't up to par, I believe you should still leave a tip, but perhaps you should offer two kinds of tips."

The first tip is, of course, the financial gratuity. “You never truly know why the service was poor,” she explains. “Maybe the waiter had a rough day or is dealing with personal issues. You aren’t walking in their shoes.”

This approach acknowledges that service workers might face challenges beyond their control.

The second tip, according to Angeline, is providing constructive feedback. “Instead of calling for the manager or making a scene, have a discreet, one-on-one conversation.

"Say something like, ‘I can tell you're having a rough day, but just remember, your livelihood depends on the quality of service you provide.’” This not only offers helpful advice but does so without embarrassing the worker in front of others.

While tipping is customary in settings like restaurants, hair salons, or spas, it can feel awkward in situations where you haven’t had much direct interaction with the staff.

For example, when ordering from a fast-casual restaurant or using a self-service kiosk, the expectation to tip can be confusing. Angeline sympathizes with this sentiment:

“It can be frustrating when you’re asked to leave a tip after barely interacting with anyone. In those cases, you feel like you’re doing most of the work yourself.”

Angeline points out that if customers feel they haven’t received adequate service, especially in quick-service environments, they should not feel obligated to tip.

“If you’re just walking in, grabbing your food, and walking out, you shouldn’t feel pressured. It’s up to the customer’s discretion.”

Who Should You Always Tip? When is it OK Not to Tip?

While tipping has somehow become common in many service-oriented settings, it’s not always necessary in every interaction. Angeline points out that in Kenya, tipping is often left to the customer’s judgment.

“It’s not mandatory to leave a tip at a kiosk or fast-food joint. It’s completely up to the customer, and they shouldn’t feel guilty about it,” she explains.

She goes on to say that when deciding whether to leave a tip, customers should consider whether the worker relies on tips as a significant part of their income.

"For a cashier at a fast-food restaurant, tipping may not be as crucial, but for baristas, waiters or bartenders, tips often make up a significant portion of their paycheck,” she explains.

"In those cases, I encourage customers to leave something if they’ve received good service.”

The role of tipping, she adds, is not just about the money—it’s a form of appreciation. “At the end of the day, we need to remember what a tip was originally intended to convey: gratitude for a job well done.

"So, if someone has gone above and beyond, maybe made something special for you, or was extra friendly in a hectic environment, it’s nice to leave a tip.”

She points out that tipping is part of an “unwritten rule” in certain settings like restaurants.

“Here in Kenya, the rate is typically between 10 and 15 percent of the total bill, but it really depends on how satisfied the customer is.” According to Angeline, "It’s customary to round up the bill or leave a little extra when the service is particularly good."

Tipping in Kenya vs. Western Countries

In Kenya, tipping remains largely voluntary, unlike in many Western countries where it has become an institutionalized part of dining culture.

"The difference between Kenya and the West is that tipping in the West has turned into something mandatory," Angeline explains.

“In some countries, they even have metrics to calculate the percentage—whether it’s 10, 15, or 20 percent. Here in Kenya, it’s not fixed; it’s more about what feels appropriate for the service you’ve received."

She notes that in hotels, service charges are often added to bills to ensure all workers benefit, not just the waiter or bellhop. “When you enjoy a meal in a hotel, it’s easy to think that only the waiter deserves a tip.

But what about the chef who cooked your food? Or the housekeeper who made your bed so perfectly?” Angeline asks. “The service charge is designed to cover everyone, from the person who cleaned your room to the chef in the kitchen."

However, when it comes to tipping directly, Angeline believes it’s more rooted in cultural practices. “In Kenya, we are a culture that says ‘thank you’ more than we leave tips.

"That’s our way of showing appreciation,” she says. Yet, she acknowledges that some people are trying to take advantage of tipping, especially in familiar settings.

“If you frequent a café or restaurant and tip generously, the staff might prioritize serving you over others. They know you’ll leave something behind, and they could give you preferential treatment,” she points out.

This behavior, according to Angeline, can skew the service experience for other customers.

How Much Should You Tip?

When asked how much people should tip in Kenya, Angeline recommends anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the total bill for restaurant dining. "For a standard meal, if the service was good, aim for about 10 to 15 percent.

This practice is common in restaurants and cafes, though tipping is never strictly mandatory,” she explains. “At the end of the day, you should leave what feels appropriate.”

For tourists visiting Kenya, Angeline suggests tipping at least 10 percent. “Tourists, in particular, might be more familiar with fixed tipping percentages, but here it’s more flexible.

"You can give more if you feel inclined, but a good rule of thumb is to start with 10 percent.”

Angeline shares an anecdote from her time working as a waiter: “Back then, we’d even craft the change to make it easier for the customer to leave a tip.

"If their change was 200 Ksh, we’d return it in smaller bills, like four 50 Ksh notes, hoping they’d give one of them as a tip.

"If we gave the full amount in a single note, they’d be less likely to leave a tip.” This practice, she notes, is still common in Kenya.

The Impact of Tipping on Service Quality

Tipping, while appreciated, can sometimes distort the quality of service. "If a waiter knows you’re a good tipper, they may rush to serve you, ignoring other customers who might not tip as generously.

"This creates bias in service,” Angeline notes. “It’s important for service providers to remain professional and treat every customer equally, regardless of how much they’re expecting in tips.”

She also highlights the importance of passion in the hospitality industry. "Gone are the days when a waiter would come to your table, ask how the food was, and clear everything up with a smile.

Now, people just serve you, and you leave,” she says, attributing this shift partly to the changing expectations around tips. "Tips shouldn’t be the driving force for good service.

"Workers should be passionate about their jobs, and that passion should come across in how they serve customers.”

Tipping in Kenya remains a flexible, voluntary act, and Angeline believes this cultural approach helps keep the focus on quality service.

"At the end of the day, tipping should be a gesture of appreciation, not an obligation. It’s about recognizing and rewarding good service, but it should never be forced."

She adds, "If the service wasn’t great, you shouldn’t feel pressured to leave a tip. However, if the waiter went above and beyond, then leaving something extra is a kind way to show your gratitude."

Ultimately, Angeline encourages customers to be mindful but not stressed about tipping.

"When we leave a tip, we’re not just rewarding the person serving us; we’re helping sustain their livelihood in an industry that often doesn’t pay enough.

"But always remember, a heartfelt ‘thank you’ can be just as meaningful as a tip. Gratitude can be shown in many ways."

While tipping is discretionary, Angeline sums it up with this: “Tipping is about appreciation. Whether it’s a little or a lot, it’s the thought that counts. Just don’t let it become something that weighs you down.