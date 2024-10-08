How to identify a potentially toxic employee when hiring

For a long time, discussions about toxic workplaces have focused more on employers than employees.

While it is no secret that employees can also be unpleasant, how can you identify one? Is it possible to nip the issue in the bud during an interview session? Can employees be toxic to their bosses?

Jane Mutisya, the managing director at Career Management Centre, defines a toxic employee as one who does not fit in the team and disrupts what is already working for the organisation.

Can you tell one from an interview session?

"Yes. For instance, when you see gaps and inconsistencies in the candidate's CV...it shows you that they are hiding something or there's just something about them that is making them not stay in many places," she says.

Another thing that can raise eyebrows is when a candidate gets angry during the interview, especially if you delay them. Maybe there is a delay, even virtually, or there is someone who was being interviewed before them, and maybe the internet was not stable. So, you took 10 minutes instead of five.

"It becomes a problem for them, and you have to keep apologising to even just calm them down. Chances are those people have an entitlement problem," Ms Mutisya adds.

Another tell-tale sign is when the candidate insists on the benefits and compensation the organisation will give them.

Ms Mutisya says that such behaviours indicate that the candidate is money-driven, and no amount will ever be enough.

"For example, if you call me and I got a new job offer last weekend, I will tell you I'm currently not looking. But this particular person who is just focused on pay will ask you how much you are you offering. I'm currently on this amount. Can you double it? Can you count-offer?"

Talking about the tree, not the goat

Ms Mutisya also shares that you can identify a toxic employee if they are unable to list and/or explain things they are claiming to have done.

"I like using the example of saying that you ask them for the goat. They take it and tether it to the tree. And then they keep talking about the tree and not the goat. So, in short, they don't know anything about the goat. They don't know about what you're asking and therefore, they are telling you what they know."

Another red flag, according to Ms Mutisya, is poor listening skills. It's okay not to hear, but it's not okay that we keep repeating the same thing five times.

This is because when you hire such a candidate, they will keep saying, 'That's not what you said,' hence causing conflict.

Also, you can tell a toxic candidate if they do not show up for an interview. "They confirmed, you dropped an email, they confirmed then the day of the interview, they do not show up, do not call or drop an email."

What causes toxic employees?

Since toxicity does not occur in a bubble, Nelson Ogudha, a human resource professional, shares that employees tend to be toxic as they desire dominance.

"If you want to assert your authority amongst other people, then you'd want to forcefully get to the hierarchy where you show you are the guy in control," he explains.

Secondly, there is professional insecurity. Mr Ogudha says that if an employee feels threatened, they might start sabotaging others because they fear being overshadowed. Jealousy is also another reason for toxicity.

"Feeling like you should be the one there doing that job, earning that salary...this is a powerful push."

Additionally, Mr Ogudha points out that when validation from your seniors is not forthcoming, you may push and bully them, trying to force them to accept you, hence becoming a toxic employee.

Can employees be toxic to their bosses?

"Yes. For instance, if they use abusive language in the workplace occasionally and do not care," says Mr Ogudha.

Also,how the employee responds, if asked to clarify or send something. "For example, I sent an email requesting the progress of work sent yesterday, and instead of giving a clear direction, they answered with, 'I will give it to you,' rather than, 'I'll be sending it by 11 a.m. 'I'm sorry about this."

Another method, according to Mr Ogudha, is when an employee begins spreading unsubstantiated rumours about their senior and is very comfortable doing so.

A relevant example is the case of Mark Mwaura, a regional operations manager at G4S Kenya, who filed a complaint after being unfairly terminated on allegations of sexually harassing a subordinate, Anne Mukami. Ms Mukami had claimed that Mr Mwaura fathered her child, but DNA tests later disproved this claim.