Productivity: Do not entertain perennial complainers at workplace

Here along Nairobi’s Thika Road, at a mid-sized accounting firm, two employees, Otieno and Mwende, began their workdays with very different mindsets.

Otieno, a seasoned accountant, always found something to complain about.

The morning traffic, the lack of parking, and the tight project deadlines were just a few of the topics he regularly vented about relentlessly.

His constant negativity created a cloud of frustration among his colleagues. Mwende, a junior accountant fresh out of university, initially tried to stay positive, but after months of listening to Otieno’s endless gripes, she too started feeling demotivated.

She noticed that her productivity and job satisfaction were steadily declining.

The situation at the office soon reached a tipping point. Mwende began distancing herself from Otieno, but it was not easy. Their desks were close, and Otieno’s constant presence, with his critical remarks and negative outlook, seeped into the whole team’s morale.

The other colleagues comprising of Onyango, Kiarie, and Kipruto, also felt drained, often walking into the office bracing themselves for the latest complaint.

Meanwhile, management, unaware of the ripple effect caused by one person’s negativity, wondered why the team’s performance started slipping and why people seemed less engaged than before.

The disconnect between leadership and employees allowed the negativity to fester, with nobody addressing the underlying issue.

Recent research by authors Sigal Barsade and Hakan Ozcelik provides valuable insights into the impact of negative emotions in the workplace.

In their study, they explored how emotional contagion, particularly from workers who frequently complain or exhibit negative emotions, can significantly reduce workplace morale and productivity.

They explain that humans, as social creatures, often unconsciously pick up on the emotions of those around them.

In a workplace setting, this means that one person’s constant complaining can create a toxic environment, causing stress, frustration, and disengagement among other employees.

The researchers emphasise the importance of addressing negative emotions directly to avoid a downward spiral in team dynamics.

The research also highlights that employees should be selective about their social circles at work. Just as we carefully choose friends in our personal lives, employees should consciously distance themselves from negative coworkers.

Developing relationships with colleagues who foster positivity, collaboration, and constructive feedback maintains job satisfaction and productivity.

According to the study, socialising with people who frequently complain, or exhibit pessimism can increase personal stress and reduce one’s motivation to excel.

Therefore, employees must protect their mental space by choosing work friends who contribute to a supportive and encouraging environment.

Managers hold a significant role to play when it comes to addressing negativity within their teams. The research suggests that managers need to develop emotional intelligence and be attuned to how team members influence each other.

If a manager notices that one employee’s negativity is affecting the team, they must intervene early.

The intervention could mean having a direct conversation with the negative individual, providing coaching, or facilitating team-building activities that promote a positive work culture.

Furthermore, managers should regularly check in with their teams to understand the emotional climate, as ignoring the issue can lead to widespread dissatisfaction and low performance.

Organisational human resources departments can utilise the research findings that provide a roadmap for proactive intervention. HR professionals should incorporate emotional wellness into their overall employee support strategies.

The interventions could involve regular staff satisfaction surveys to gauge the emotional health of teams, offering workshops on emotional intelligence, and establishing clear channels for employees to voice concerns about toxic behaviour in a safe, supportive environment.

In summarising, employees and management must recognise the impact that negativity can have on workplace morale and productivity.

By applying the new research, organisations can cultivate a more positive work environment where employees feel supported and motivated to excel.

Human resources departments should also train managers to recognise signs of emotional contagion and provide them with tools to address negativity before it spreads across the team.

Ultimately, HR plays a crucial role in setting policies that ensure a positive, healthy work environment.

It begins with making conscious choices about workplace relationships and continues with proactive management and HR interventions to prevent emotional contagion from disrupting the workplace atmosphere.