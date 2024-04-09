Rehiring resigned or fired employees

As recent as of February 2023, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) stated that the number of employees who resigned, retired, were laid off or discharged from duties were 5.6 million.

While the number of employees who quit, both voluntary and involuntary, continues to fluctuate, some employers are now turning to rehiring exited employees. This is the case of Jeniffer Mwende who in 2022 and after working for two years in the communications field, tendered her resignation letter.

"I was constantly being frustrated by my boss who even engineered my summary dismissal for absconding duties. So, I responded with a show cause letter explaining why I should not be fired. After that nothing was done. I just resigned," she reveals.

Though she got another job shortly after, Ms Mwende was contacted by her previous employer last year with a job offer but she was expectant.

"I accepted the offer but told them that they need to allow me some time to deliver then three months maternity leave. So, by next month and/or June I should be back," she says.

However, Ms Mwende reveals that in the event her applications to potential employers are successful, she might not go back.

Why companies rehire

Alex Musau, the Principal Consultant at Esquire Consultants points out that a company can choose to rehire if they realise, they made a mistake. And vice versa when the employee recognises they erred. This is their way of correcting the situation.

"Could be because of compassionate reasons. Maybe you fired the employee because of non-performance which was caused by an accident, or a disease that made them not perform. After sometime they recover and seek re-employment," he adds.

Further, Mr Musau recognises that legal mandates, such as court orders, can compel a company to bring an employee back on board. Despite the underlying concern of a continued mistrust, Mr Musau suggests that the decision to return after a court-ordered reinstatement should be based on the individual's judgement.

"I saw a former colleague who resigned because they were not well paid. When they left the employer gave them a counter offer but it was their way of 'teaching' him a lesson. So, I always advise that if you go back, make sure the environment has changed."

Strategies considered

Elizabeth Mbugua, a human resource expert with Kenbright Holdings says that whereas there are pros and cons of rehiring employees who were previously terminated or resigned, the manner in which the employee departed plays a crucial role in their rehiring.

"For instance, they could rejoin to bridge gaps depending on their expertise. Secondly, the company could consider them because the cost of onboarding them is lower, and as a retention strategy," she says.

Additionally, because the employee has previously worked there, they are already acquainted with the organisation and its culture, allowing for a quicker adjustment period upon their return.

Mr Musau remarks that employers have to openly explain to his/her colleagues why the employee has rejoined. "Engage the team and encourage cooperation. Just the way you communicate when you are getting new people, do the same to avoid speculation that comes with seeing a face they thought had left."

Bargaining chips

Ms Mbugua says that before an employee accepts to go back, they should ensure that the reasons that made them leave have been fully addressed.

"I had interned in this hospitality industry for three months then they gave me a HR assistant role. I felt that they did not do justice because I had other opportunities that were offering better in terms of compensation, benefits and role. I weighed my choices and left but three months later I realised that I had got myself in hot soup," she admits.

"The company culture of my then employer was not aligning with my values. We were overworked, and abused by our bosses. Still, I was in contact with my former boss who asked whether I would consider going back. I said yes but I had my own conditions. I was not rejoining as the HR assistant because I believed my capabilities were better than that. Secondly, I had my voice on the compensation and benefits."