Strategies for workplace farewells

In 2022, Beth Mwangi was taken aback upon learning that her boss had been terminated while still on leave. This sudden shift in management transpired at the communications organisation where she was employed, leaving her and her colleagues bewildered.
Expressing her astonishment in the company's WhatsApp group, Beth noted the absence of a farewell gesture for her boss, unlike previous departures where farewell parties were customary.
"While it seemed not to be due to egregious errors, I couldn't help but wonder why someone with a substantial tenure wasn't given a more dignified send-off," she reflects.
"While family members need not attend, focus on highlighting their positive impact, with the supervisor or manager delivering remarks," advises Robert.
Common blunders
Avoiding common blunders is imperative, notes Martha Kageha, a Human Resource Manager at Sinosoft. Negative comments or prying into departure details are discouraged.
She notes, "Now is not the time to tell them that you can survive without them. Do not pinpoint or expose their weaknesses."
"Maintain professionalism; refrain from criticising productivity or probing into future plans unless shared voluntarily," she advises.
Privacy concerns
Furthermore, organisations should prioritise employee privacy. Publicising departures in newspapers or social media can infringe on personal boundaries.
"Use language that uplifts and respects the departing employee, avoiding remarks that could undermine their value or contribution," adds Martha.
For remote employees, similar procedures apply, albeit in a virtual setting. Crafting a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for their contributions while leaving the door open for future opportunities can provide closure.