Capital Markets CMA sets sights on investment cash deductions through payslips

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Chief Executive Officer Wycliffe Shamiah. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By VINCENT OWINO

The Capital Markets Authority has admitted a new company into its regulatory sandbox to test a technology that will allow salaried and wage workers to have their investments in money market funds deducted directly from their salaries.

Power IO, a mobile application developed by Frictionless Enterprises, was on Thursday added to the list of capital markets products to be tested before roll-out into the market under the CMA’s regulatory sandbox programme.

The application enables “workers to invest and employers to effectively manage their workforce via the deduction management system provided in the app,” the CMA said in a statement on Thursday.

The platform connects employers to the workers, allowing users to schedule investments in different capital markets products from their pay, and the investment is automatically made when the payment is made by the employer.

“This functionality helps maximise contributions and eliminates the likelihood of people spending their wages if they first received it into a current account or wallet,” the markets regulator said.

The application will be tested with Sanlam East Africa Investments Limited as the fund manager, the CMA said, adding that it will be done in compliance with the institution's regulations and policy guidance.

If successfully tested, the innovation will be rolled out in the Kenyan market, allowing the company to onboard interested employers and workers who want to automate their investing in that fashion.

Regulatory sandbox

The CMA regulatory sandbox is a platform that allows the testing of various capital markets related products in a regulated environment before they are released into the market.

It started in 2019 after the CMA board approved the roll-out.

It has so far successfully tested five companies, namely Genghis, Pezesha, CDSC, Innova, and Fourfront Management, all of which have now been rolled out into the mass market.

Currently, there are seven other innovations undergoing testing, with Power IO now marking the eighth one.

The companies in the sandbox are Acorn, Waanzilishi, Sycamore, Koa, Pyypl, Belrium, and Moneto.

