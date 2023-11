Capital Markets Kenya calms markets with Sh45bn early Eurobond repayment

President William Ruto speaking at Parliament on November 9, 2023, during the State of the Nation address. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

Kenya will pay back part of the $2 billion (Sh303 billion) Eurobond next month as it moves to calm a global financial market that has been jittery over the country’s ability to meet its obligations next June.

Read more HERE