NSE sheds Sh174bn in two months as foreigners flee

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has shed Sh174.5 billion in the past nine weeks, amid anti-government protests and ratings downgrade that has seen foreign investors turn net sellers.

Data from the bourse shows the market has shed value for eight straight trading sessions to close Friday at Sh1.628 trillion, compared to the recent peak of Sh1.801 trillion that had been seen on May 22.

The Sh174.5 billion dip in the market capitalisation has come on the back of major stocks including Safaricom shedding their value. At Sh1.628 trillion, the market value is closer to the Sh1.623 trillion that was seen on May 7.

Analysts are linking the NSE decline to anti-government protests that have injected uncertainty into the macroeconomic environment, as well as the July 9 decision by Moody's Ratings to downgrade Kenya’s debt rating after the shelving of the Finance Bill 2024.

Mr Kenneth Minjire, senior associate for debt and equity at AIB-AXYS Africa, a stockbroker, said in a phone interview that the protests and the Moody’s downgrade have spooked investors, making them reverse over eight weeks of net buying.

AIB-AXYS data shows foreign investors have since July 1, hit Sh230.66 million net selling, with last week’s net selling being Sh144.26 million. This reverses the trend where they were net buyers in both June and May at Sh9.55 billion and Sh985.4 million respectively.

“The two biggest factors have been the protests and the Moody’s downgrade. In addition, foreigners have been waiting for central bank rate cut since January but we have not seen any yet. All these combined have hurt the risk appetite from offshore investors,” said Minjire.

“The same is being witnessed in the fixed income market. Because of the protests and the downgrade, we have seen a reaction across the local bonds and Eurobonds where prices have come off as well.”

Safaricom, Equity Group, East African Breweries Plc (EABL), KCB Group and Co-operative Bank of Kenya, which account for 65 percent of the market value, have been on a decline, with the fall being elevated in July.

Safaricom has between May 22 and last Friday, shed Sh152.25 billion, with the share price closing Friday at Sh15.10—slightly higher than the low of Sh14.55 seen on March 19. The stock has shed Sh94.15 billion since the start of July.

Equity between July 10 and July 26 shed Sh9.62 billion while EABL saw its value decline by Sh5.54 billion between July 17 and last Friday. KCB’s market value has reduced by Sh9.96 billion between July 11 and last Friday while that of Co-op declined by Sh3.52 billion in the same period.