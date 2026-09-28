Prime

Shelter Afrique to float Sh65billion bond in Q1 2027

Managing Director and CEO of Shelter Afrique Development Bank Thierno Habib Hann at a past function in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Julians Amboko

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Housing-focused Pan-African multilateral development bank Shelter Afrique plans to issue a $ 500 million (Sh64.83 billion) sustainability-linked bond focused on East Africa in the first quarter of 2027. A sustainability-linked bond is a type of bond in which the issuer’s financial or structural terms change based on whether it reaches specific environmental, social, or governance goals. Shelter Afrique said the multi-currency bond will be floated in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

“We are in the space of mobilising resources from our local markets. We are currently in the market in West Africa where we are issuing about 60 billion CFA francs in the monetary union to finance housing projects in local currency,” Shelter Afrique MD and CEO, Thierno-Habib Hann, said while speaking at the second Bullish Africa Summit in New York.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. David Sandagi

    PRIME 1.9m stop sacco savings as take-home pay drops

  2. PRIME Lamu locals sue over displacement ahead of refinery launch

  3. Sugarcane

    PRIME Cane farmers earnings hit Sh33bn as deliveries surge 52.3pc

  4. PRIME Investor presses CMA for Mumias freeze answers

In the headlines

View All