Prime

Sh46bn budget cuts spark doubt about 41 energy projects

The Parliamentary Budget Office says the government excluded the 41 projects under five agencies and the State Department of Petroleum for the 2026/27 budget in anticipation of the National Infrastructure Fund rollout.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Peter Mburu

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has withdrawn Sh46 billion in funding for 41 energy sector projects in the current financial year and transferred the ventures to the newly established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), triggering doubts about their implementation.

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), which advises lawmakers on economic and budgetary matters, revealed that the government excluded the 41 projects under five agencies and the State Department of Petroleum for the 2026/27 budget in anticipation of the NIF rollout.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. David Sandagi

    PRIME 1.9m stop sacco savings as take-home pay drops

  2. PRIME Lamu locals sue over displacement ahead of refinery launch

  3. Sugarcane

    PRIME Cane farmers earnings hit Sh33bn as deliveries surge 52.3pc

  4. PRIME Investor presses CMA for Mumias freeze answers

In the headlines

View All