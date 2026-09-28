Sh46bn budget cuts spark doubt about 41 energy projects

The government has withdrawn Sh46 billion in funding for 41 energy sector projects in the current financial year and transferred the ventures to the newly established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), triggering doubts about their implementation.
The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), which advises lawmakers on economic and budgetary matters, revealed that the government excluded the 41 projects under five agencies and the State Department of Petroleum for the 2026/27 budget in anticipation of the NIF rollout.