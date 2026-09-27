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Jitters as electricity sales to new customers dip by Sh1bn

Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) Managing Director and CEO Dr Eng Joseph Siror (left) engages with KPLC General Manager Infrastructure Development (Ag) Eng Kennedy Owino (right) and KPLC General Manager Network Management (Ag) David Syengo during the State of the Grid press briefing held at Sarova Stanley on August 11, 2026. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Revenue from electricity sales to new Kenya Power customers dropped by Sh1.07 billion in the year to June despite increased connections, signalling slowing economic expansion and increased adoption of off-grid solar alternatives.

Official data shows that Kenya Power’s new customers consumed 161.7 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the year to June, marking a 20 percent drop from 202.98 GWh a year ago, pulling down revenues from this customer segment to Sh4.05 billion from Sh5.12 billion in the previous period, or a 26.41percent drop.

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