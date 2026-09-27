Jitters as electricity sales to new customers dip by Sh1bn

Revenue from electricity sales to new Kenya Power customers dropped by Sh1.07 billion in the year to June despite increased connections, signalling slowing economic expansion and increased adoption of off-grid solar alternatives.
Official data shows that Kenya Power’s new customers consumed 161.7 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the year to June, marking a 20 percent drop from 202.98 GWh a year ago, pulling down revenues from this customer segment to Sh4.05 billion from Sh5.12 billion in the previous period, or a 26.41percent drop.