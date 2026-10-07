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Stockbrokers lower minimum investment in Dangote IPO

Aliko Dangote speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the East African Refinery in Lamu County on September 30, 2026. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Local stockbrokers with access to shares in the Dangote initial public offering (IPO) have cut the minimum investment amount from the initial Sh107,000 in competition to attract retail or individual investors.

The firms are offering access to shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals through affiliate partners in Nigeria, in a process which is separate from the global depository receipts (GDR) programme, which will see units equivalent to shares in the IPO list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

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