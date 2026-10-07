Stockbrokers lower minimum investment in Dangote IPO

Local stockbrokers with access to shares in the Dangote initial public offering (IPO) have cut the minimum investment amount from the initial Sh107,000 in competition to attract retail or individual investors.

The firms are offering access to shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals through affiliate partners in Nigeria, in a process which is separate from the global depository receipts (GDR) programme, which will see units equivalent to shares in the IPO list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Kestrel Capital, which has received no objection from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer the shares, has not set a floor for investor participation.

Stockbroker Francis Drummond has, on its part, set its floor for participation at 100 shares, which are selling for Sh54 each, rounding off to a Sh5,400 minimum investment.

In contrast, those seeking access to the petroleum refinery through the GDR route need a minimum investment of Sh107,000.

Kestrel Capital is offering Dangote shares for between Sh53 and Sh56, with the margin from the roughly Sh49 offer price in Nigeria covering foreign exchange costs.

The stockbroker, which is also not charging processing fees to clients, says its access to the IPO is anchored on shares purchased being held in a single omnibus account, which reduces administrative costs.

“We have not set a minimum investment threshold or processing fee as shares ordered by our clients will sit in an omnibus trading account in Nigeria. If we hit the minimum investment threshold set in Nigeria, we would not need to set restrictions on applications,” said Francis Mwangi, Kestrel Capital chief executive officer.

The firms’ low entry level is expected to entice retail/individual investors while undercutting the CMA-approved GDR programme, which has established a high entry bar of 2,000 GDR units, each selling at Sh53.50, which rounds off to a minimum investment of Sh107,000 before fees.

Seven firms, including CPF Capital & Advisory, SBG Securities/Stanbic Bank Kenya, Francis Drummond, National Bank of Kenya, Sterling Capital, Kestrel Capital and AXYS Investment Bank Limited, were granted a no-objection by the CMA to facilitate their clients in accessing the Dangote IPO, which closes on October 13.

AXYS Investment Bank, however, has a higher investment floor than the GDR programme at Sh259,780 ($2,000) and a two percent processing fee, equivalent to an average $40 or Sh5,195.

SBG Securities is part of an African Distribution Channel alongside Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), a platform covering eligible African investors who are described as individuals, corporations, partnerships or trust funds domiciled within Africa but outside Nigeria.

The alternative channels to the GDR programme are set to appeal widely to retail investors who will mostly be seeking a low barrier to enter the IPO before it closes on Wednesday next week.

The GDR programme whose lead sponsoring broker is Renaissance Capital however offers the most transparent and liquid route to the Dangote IPO where the listing of units on the Nairobi bourse will bring visibility of the offer to local investors.

In contrast, Kenyan investors will have less visibility from arrangements involving partner brokers in Nigeria, as the trading of Dangote shares will remain on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) up to the point when the refinery may be cross-listed on the Nairobi bourse.

Most Kenyan investors have a lower purchasing power in the capital markets, as demonstrated by the Sh4,818 average share purchase via the M-Pesa-backed Ziidi Trader platform as of August 2026.

Both offerings of Dangote shares through local brokers and the GDR programme are set to close on October 13 before the subsequent listing of the refinery shares in Nigeria and the depository receipts in the Nairobi bourse.