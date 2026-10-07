World Bank upgrades Kenya’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.6 percent

The World Bank Group has revised Kenya’s 2026 growth outlook upwards to 4.6 percent from 4.4 percent previously, signalling resilience in domestic output amid shocks from the Middle East conflict.
The multilateral lender had previously trimmed its growth outlook for Kenya from 5.3 percent to 4.4 percent in June, after initially projecting 4.9 percent in April, at the onset of the Israel -US war on Iran, with its immediate impact including higher oil prices and a squeeze in inflows like diaspora remittances.