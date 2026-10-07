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World Bank upgrades Kenya’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.6 percent

Signage of the World Bank.  

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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The World Bank Group has revised Kenya’s 2026 growth outlook upwards to 4.6 percent from 4.4 percent previously, signalling resilience in domestic output amid shocks from the Middle East conflict.

The multilateral lender had previously trimmed its growth outlook for Kenya from 5.3 percent to 4.4 percent in June, after initially projecting 4.9 percent in April, at the onset of the Israel -US war on Iran, with its immediate impact including higher oil prices and a squeeze in inflows like diaspora remittances.

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