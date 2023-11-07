Capital Markets Swiss-Belhotel to manage Emory, Nairobi Safari Club

Mukawa (Hotels) Holdings Ltd Directors Ms Clare Njeri Githunguri (left) and Ms Lilian Joy Nyagaki Githunguri (right) exchange the hotel management agreements with Swiss-Belhotel International’s Senior Vice President Laurent Voivenel (centre) at the signing of a deal for the management of Nairobi Safari Club by the International hospitality group. PHOTO | COURTESY

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Hong Kong-based Swiss-Belhotel International has taken over the management of the Nairobi Safari Club and Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa in the latest deal in the hospitality industry.

The deal expands the operations of Belhotel International in the country amid the recovery of the tourism sector from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nairobi Safari Club partnership, announced on Tuesday, is the latest in the group’s Africa expansion strategy.

Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional expertise and management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residential properties with its portfolio covering more than 125 hotels and properties in 20 countries, among them China, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Also read: How we turned our home into Sh47,500 a night resort

Nairobi Safari Club will subsequently be rebranded to Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel after which it will enhance quality of products and services if offers.

The hotel comprises 146 rooms which vary from studio, panorama rooms to executive and presidential suites as well as conferencing facilities.

“We are pleased to announce the management partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International, one of the global hotel operators who share in our dream and passion for delivering a world-class city hotel,” noted Claire Njeri and Lilian Githunguri, custodians of the Nairobi Safari Club.

“This is a significant milestone for us. With an eye on the changing market dynamics, we are strategically building our portfolio to inspire more guests to experience our brands and hotels. Nairobi Safari Club’s iconic status and Swiss-Belhotel International’s operational excellence will undoubtedly create a unique hospitality offering in the heart of Nairobi,” noted Laurent Voivenel, Vice President of Operations and Development for Europe, Middle East and Africa and India at Swiss-Belhotel International.

Last month, Swiss-Belhotel entered a management partnership, taking over the operations of the Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa which is owned by NIBS Resort Company Ltd.

The facility is expected to be rebranded by the Swiss-Belinn Nairobi by January 2024.

Management deals have proved to be a popular route for the revamp and expansion of existing hotel chains and businesses in recent years.

For instance, Sarova Hotels and Results marked an entry into the port City of Kisumu last year through a management deal with the Kisumu Imperial Hotel while the Group has further, this year, taken over Nanyuki-based Maiyan Luxury Resort.

Under hotel management partnerships, hotels hire management firms which take responsibility for all essential operations and services associated with running of the hotels.

Read: Kenya set for 25 new hotels this year

Kenya has seen increased interest from foreign hospitality investors with an estimated 25 new hotels under construction this year.

This is expected to mark an increase from 24 new units established in 2022, according to the Hotel Chain Development Pipeline Africa Report.

→[email protected]