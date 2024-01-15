Commodities Agency nabs 32 tonnes of smuggled avocados on Tanzania border

Avocados for exports. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN AMBANI

More by this Author

Last week, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) seized 32 tonnes of avocados that were being smuggled to Tanzania as traders seek to evade an export ban now in its second month.

AFA’s Horticulture and Crops Directorate (HCD) impounded four lorries at the Namanga border point ferrying the fruits in a crackdown that has shed light on the new methods employed by fresh produce traders to ship the fruit abroad via Tanzania.

HCD acting deputy director in charge of regulation and compliance Collins Otieno said it had emerged that once the consignments are in Tanzania, they are exported to other destinations.

“The vehicles were full of immature avocados packaged in gunnery and polythene bags, contrary to the regulations,” said Mr Otieno.

Read: Molasses prices up 10 times over illegal exports

In November last year, the directorate put a temporary ban on sea exports of avocado to allow the fruits to mature. The ban affects the Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo avocado varieties primarily cultivated by Kenyan farmers for export.

Over the last 10 years, the directorate has employed bans to restrict exports to air shipments between November and February due to insufficient volumes to fill sea containers.

Those involved in the export of immature avocados risk various penalties, including cancellation of their licences.

The traders favour exporting through Tanzania because it enjoys tax exemptions due to its categorisation as a least-developed country, unlike Kenya, which faces import duty in some countries.

“AFA will continue to enhance implementation of the Horticultural Crops Regulations 2020 that even stipulates how avocados should be transported. Carrying the fruits in gunny bags and polythene bags enhances contamination. Avocados are supposed to be transported in crates and cartons,” Mr Otieno said.

Industry players warned that the new trend, if not tamed, might hurt Kenyan exports in the international market, where it is reputed for producing quality fruits.

Read: AFA withholds sugar firm licences on breaches

Last week, the directorate deployed officers in all avocado growing areas to undertake a survey to examine the fruit's quantities and maturity levels before lifting the harvesting suspension.

Kenya is a prominent African avocado producer, with key export destinations such as the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, France and Spain. In September 2023, Kenya deepened its presence globally after exporting the inaugural consignment of 400 kilogrammes of avocados to India.

→ [email protected]