Commodities Brokers make a killing as South Rift potato prices drop sharply

Irish Potato 2019 regulations require traders to package potatoes in 50 kilogramme bags. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Vitalis Kimutai

More by this Author Summary Potato growers in the South Rift region are reeling from poor prices for their produce following a glut that has cut earnings to as little as Sh700 per bag.

Brokers are also exploiting farmers by illegally extending the 50 kilogramme(kg) bags by an average of 20kg, despite standardisation measures in place.

Potato growers in the South Rift region are reeling from poor prices for their produce following a glut that has cut earnings to as little as Sh700 per bag.

Brokers are also exploiting farmers by illegally extending the 50 kilogramme(kg) bags by an average of 20kg, despite standardisation measures in place.

The extension has raised the recommended 50 kilogramme bag for fresh farm produce to 70 kilogrammes, resulting in further losses to the growers.

The most affected regions are Bomet, Kericho and Narok counties, with calls for the government to intervene as a matter of urgency and stop the exploitation.

On average, the farm gate price for a 50kg bag usually starts from Sh1,500 in low season and a maximum of Sh4,000 in high season.

But in the last six months, the price sharply dropped to Sh500 a bag, before stabilising at Sh700.

Mr Joshua Ngeno, the Kenya National Potatoes Farmers Association chairman urged security enforcement agencies and crop inspectors to work with counties to enforce the rule on the packaging of farm produce in the country.

“Brokers have been using extended bags which carry more than 50kg of the produce. After collecting the produce from the farms, they dismantle and repackage it in various stores to the correct measurements and sell them for exorbitant prices in the various outlets,” said Mr Ngeno.

Mr Ngeno said while the exploitation prevails, the national and county government agencies were not taking action against those breaking the law and impoverishing farmers.

It comes in the backdrop of the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by six counties in the Central Rift Valley – Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot – to enforce the rule and cut off brokers exploiting the farmers.