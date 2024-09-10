Kenya miraa exports double on reopened Somalia market

The stiff competition for Kenya’s miraa follows a decision by Somalia last year to grant Ethiopia 10 days of exclusive miraa market access each month.
Local miraa farmers protested Somalia’s move, arguing that Ethiopia should compete openly and fairly with the Kenyan product. Ethiopia had petitioned Somalia to grant it protection in trading the product, arguing that Kenya had monopolised the miraa trade in Somalia.
Exports to Somalia were initially capped at 19 tonnes a day when the ban was lifted, before being increased to 50 tonnes daily.
Kenya produces about 32,000 tonnes of miraa annually, valued at Sh13.1 billion. About 80 percent of the crop is sold to local consumers while 20 percent is exported.
Somalia is the main destination of miraa exports from Kenya, buying 99 percent of the exported crop.
Miraa is mainly grown in Mt Kenya East, with 65 percent of growers coming from Meru, according to AFA. The total acreage under the crop is 55,281 acres, with Meru and Embu accounting for 88.4 percent of the total acreage.
Other top growers include Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, and Marsabit.
“Its cultivation and trade have greatly contributed to the country’s economy and development, through earnings of foreign exchange,” says AFA.