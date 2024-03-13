Commodities Kenya Seed grows annual output on rising demand

The Kenya Seed Company Eldoret depot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

Kenya Seed Company (KSC) is eying more acreage under the production of the key farming input amid growing regional demand.

KSC managing director Sammy Chepsiror said the firm was working to expand the area under seed production to 41,000 acres from the current 33,000 to produce more seeds to service demand.

Last season the company produced about 25 million kilogrammes of certified seeds and now targets more than 30 million kilogrammes to boost yields and meet the country's food security.

“The demand for the seeds in Kenya and in the region is high. This season we are targeting 41,000 acres up from 31,000 last season and so far we have planted 33,000 acres of seed maize to meet the growing demand,” said Mr Chepsiror.

He attributed the demand for seeds to the provision of subsidised fertiliser by the government and the growing population that requires more food.

The MD also disclosed that a multi-agency team has stepped up a crackdown on substandard seeds in the market to protect farmers.

Mr Chepsiror said some unscrupulous individuals use counterfeits or packaging from established seed firms to hoodwink farmers, noting the firm has identified cases in North Rift, South Rift, and Western region.

“They are using packaging of seed companies and mostly go to rural areas and sell to unsuspecting farmers. We have new technology where we use unique code and send the free SMS to confirm whether it is genuine or not,” said the MD.

He stated that they are working with the national government agencies to crack down on unscrupulous traders and individuals to protect farmers.

→ [email protected]