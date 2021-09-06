Commodities Kenyan horticulture companies target Italian market at fair

More by this Author Summary Ten Kenyan horticulture companies are looking to gain a foothold in the Italian market through this year’s Macfrut Digital Trade Fair in Rimini, Italy.

Local firms attending this year’s fair include Athi Farm Exporters Ltd, Olivado Fresh EPZ, Value Fresh Ltd, Avodemia Ltd, and Biofarms Ltd and hope to woo buyers.

The three-day event, which will run from September 7 to 9, will see participants showcase their products as well as attend meetings with the world’s leading exporters, importers, technicians, experts and investors in value addition.

Others are Envisage Ltd, Fair Trade Enterprises Ltd, Food Africa Enterprises Ltd, Goshen Farm Exporters Ltd, and Kefzone Ltd.

“Kenya will be exhibiting at Macfrut 2021 Special Edition, to be located in the African Pavilion, with a size of 64 square metres as well as host a virtual stand on the Macfrut Digital platform on the trade fair days,” the Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya (FPEAK), the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPC Kenya), and the Kenya Flower Council (KFC) said in a joint statement.

Last year, 36 Kenyan vegetable and fruit companies sold Sh235.22 million worth of produce during the same fair.

The three-day event, which was in collaboration with the International Trade Centre, was postponed in May amid disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Good performance

The fair is expected to give a shot in the arm for Kenyan exports to Italy, which dropped from Sh5.3 billion in 2015 to Sh3.5 billion in 2019.

It will also help the horticulture sector firm up its good performance this year, where earnings for the first six months rose by 29.5 percent to hit Sh68.6 billion ($624 million).

In volumes, vegetables recorded the biggest growth in the six-month period, by 58.7 percent to 136.8 million metric tonnes.

Fruits were up by 21.3 percent to 124.3 million metric tonnes while flowers were up by 27.2 percent to 72 million metric tonnes.