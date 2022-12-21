Commodities Kimalel annual goat sale back after two-year break

Some of the goats, at the Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

The Kimalel goat auction in Baringo County is back after a two-year break with more than 3,000 goats earmarked for sale.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over this year's annual event on Friday.

The auction is expected to generate more than Sh30 million to benefit more than 900 households as compared to Sh20 million farmers earned from it in 2019.

“As a county, this event provides a platform to showcase our rich cultural and tourism sites. This event enables us to also position our county as the leading destination of our premium goats in both local and international markets,” said Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi.

The annual event was suspended following the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted economic activities across the world, partly with the firm anti-spread measures.

The county boasts more than two million goats and farmers earn more during the festive season.

More than 10 companies, including leading financial institutions in the region, are expected to participate in the relaunch.

In 2019, more than 1,700 goats were sold in the event that was presided over by former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who represented Dr Ruto.

In 2014, the county administration revived the auction and introduced cultural and sports components to attract more buyers.

Baringo collected more than sh1.2 million in revenue from the sale of goats, which retailed at Sh10,000 each.

To revamp agriculture, the devolved unit plans to train farmers in modern technologies and management to improve breeds.

Commonly referred to as the ‘goat county’, visitors stop over at Koriema shopping centre on the Kabarnet-Marigat road for goat meat.

Livestock remains the most sustainable source of livelihood for communities in the arid and semi-arid parts of the county, Mr Cheboi said.

By the time it was stopped, the project had earned more than Sh50 million from the sale of about 31,863 goats, 2,518 sheep and 180 cattle.

The goat auction is expected to be modernised with the Sh141 million Maoi abattoir in Mogotio expected to open its doors in a few months.

The project funded by the European Union is expected to benefit more than 400,000 livestock farmers and traders, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the country’s total population.

