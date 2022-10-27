Commodities KMC to open branches in drought-hit counties

Ms Taaabu Kahindo Gogo from Dingiria village in Ganze, Kilifi County lost 20 cows to drought. PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Kenya Meat Commission will open branches in counties that have been severely hit by drought to avert the death of weak animals that are in transit to the main plant in Athi River.

KMC managing director James Gathaga said it was targeting existing slaughterhouses in Wajir, Moyale and West Pokot for the exercise that will also serve other neighbouring counties.

Currently, animals bought by KMC under the takeoff programme have to spend nearly four days from some of the northern frontier counties such as Wajir to get to the Athi River factory, with a number of them succumbing before making it to the plant.

“Some of these livestock, which are already weak, spent a lot of time on the road covering long distances and some may get here dead,” said Brig Gathaga. Brig Gathaga said they have already made the proposal to the department of livestock and at the same time requested funds to conduct another round of off-takes.

“We have requested for funds to start the offtake exercise in order to save farmers from losses occasioned by the ongoing drought,” he said.

The weatherman has already forecasted failed short rains for October-November-December season, pointing to another round of dry weather conditions that may persist up to March next year when the long rains are expected.

National Drought Management Authority says Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kitui, Mandera, Marsabit, Laikipia, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir, are currently at an acute drought phase with most of these region suffering from severe vegetation deficit.

