Market News Acorn gets nod to resume USIU hostel project after accident

Acorn-owned hostels in Nairobi’s Ruaraka. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

Student hostels developer Acorn Holding has resumed construction at its project near the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) after receiving regulatory approvals.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) and the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS) have given the contractor, Wadia Construction Company limited, the green light following more than four weeks of investigations.

However, details on investigation findings were not revealed.

This is a reprieve to the contractor who was facing license and project suspension from both the NCA and DOSHS.

“In regard to your query on the construction site, indeed as I am advised, the contractors have since received clearance from DOSHS and NCA to resume construction,” Acorn Holding said in response to the Business Daily's query.

Construction at the site was halted in March to allow investigations after two fatalities among laborers who had come to look for work at the site occurred.

The Sh740 million project, which was 70 percent complete, was set to be completed this month.

However, the project timeline could take longer after investigations slowed down the project.

Acorn, known for their purpose-built students hostel brands Qwetu and Qejani, expects that the Sh740 million Qwetu 4 USIU-Africa hostels will be completed in May 2021.

It charges between Sh15,000 and Sh16,500 for a room on the premium Qwetu brand, and between Sh7,500 to Sh12,500 under the Qejani brand.

Already, it has four completed projects under the Qwetu brand in Ruaraka, Parklands, Jogoo Road and Madaraka, with a combined capacity of 1,570 rooms, with another seven in development and pre-development stages.