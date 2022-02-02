Market News Bank earnings hit record Sh178bn in eleven months

By CHARLES MWANIKI

Banks earned a cumulative Sh178.8 billion in the 11 months to November, setting them up for record profits for the year as they cut provisioning for bad loans as the economy continues to recover its footing.

Lenders had already surpassed the previous full-year record for gross profits—the Sh159.9 billion they made in 2019— in October, meaning they can now ease back on the capital conservation drive that saw most of them suspend or cut dividends in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

"Banks had opted to err on the side of caution in 2020 since Covid-19 was and still is an evolving situation that the industry had never experienced before. As the economy reopened and business activities resumed, various banks released their loan loss provisions leading to the extraordinary growth in revenues witnessed in the sector,” said Genghis Capital analyst Melodie Ndanu.

“Additionally, since banks had lower earnings in 2020, the base effect may have been a factor that highlighted the skyrocketing profits as they recovered in 2021.”

The sector’s ratio of gross non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans stood at 13.1 percent in December 2021, coming down from a peak of 14.6 percent in March 2021.

Earnings have also been driven significantly by higher lending to the government, whose appetite for funds remains high due to a wide budget deficit.

Lending to the private sector has also grown, increasing to 8.6 percent in December from 7.8 percent in October.

