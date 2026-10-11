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Banks bad loans fall to 44-month low on improved repayments, credit affordability

Commercial banks have continued to cut borrowing costs even after rate pauses by CBK, anchoring prolonged loan affordability by businesses and households. 

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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Commercial banks share of bad loans fell to a 44-month low 13.9 percent in September 2026, mirroring improved loan repayments and credit affordability in an economy that’s showing resilience against the Middle East shock as it is expected to grow at a faster rate than previously assumed.

The share of industry bad loans fell from 14.8 percent in June 2026, from a higher 16.92 percent during the same period in September 2025, as per data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and now stands at the lowest level since January 2023.

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