Hospitals expansion offers property developers new stream of income

Mr Rashid Khalani, CEO of Aga Khan University Hospital gives his speech during the official opening of The Aga Khan University Hospital Karen Clinic on June 13, 2023, at Binaa Complex in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

An increase of hospital outlets in Nairobi estates and small towns has handed real estate firms struggling to find stable anchor tenants a new lifeline.

High-end hospitals are increasingly taking up sizeable floor space in buildings that have been battling market glut in the past three years, as commercial residents scale down or vacate the spaces.

Top private hospitals such as the Aga Khan Hospital (AKUH), AAR Hospital, and private middle-level hospitals such as Equity Afia, and Penda have joined the expansion spree, further giving real estate a boost as they seek to acquire a share of the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

AKUH, which operates 49 medical centres in Kenya and three in Uganda and treats around 700,000 patients annually from its community clinics, is on an expansion drive that is proving lucrative to real estate players.

Last month, the hospital opened its 52nd outreach clinic in Karen at Binaa Plaza, a 148 square-metre grade “A" commercial building in Karen along Lang’ata Road as the hospital targets the local community with specialised care.

“Three years ago, we began implementing a new strategy of running specialist clinics at our outreach centres which previously only offered primary care. The clinics are run by our specialists from the main hospital, ensuring that the same quality of care offered at the main hospital is available in the neighbourhoods,” said Rashid Khalani, the AKUH chief executive.

Hospitals seeking to expand into estates and rural communities need modern buildings to accommodate their operations, with properties that have struggled to attract clients getting the opportunity to lock down long-term clients.

The hospitals have huge clients that take up sizable floor space to occupy various equipment, rooms for surgical procedures, waiting areas, and consultation units.

The Agha Khan unit in Karen offers specialised clinics in cardiology, nephrology, paediatrics, dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, family medicine, and ENT, among others.

Earlier in the year, AAR officially opened its 140-bed facility along Kiambu Road with four operating theatres and a 12-bed Intensive Care Unit. The hospital has more than 20 clinics.

Equity Afia has a network of more than 50 outpatient medical centres offering outpatient services such as ultrasound services, paediatrics, family medicine, gynaecology & obstetrics, dental and optical services.

