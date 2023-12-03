Market News Kenyans tip Glovo riders Sh115,000 in one year

Kenyan food consumers tipped Glovo riders Sh115,325 during the 12 months to September.

By KABUI MWANGI

Kenyan food consumers tipped Glovo riders Sh115,325 during the 12 months to September, beating their Nigerian counterparts, who gave out Sh24,863, by more than four times, a report by the Spanish delivery firm shows.

The food vendor has singled out Diani, Ngong, Rongai, Karen and Kisumu as the most generous towns in terms of tipped orders.

During the period, Glovo says it experienced a 24 percent increase in orders delivered compared to the preceding year, while the firm’s mobile app witnessed a 52 percent surge in the number of partners available.

On consumer preferences, Glovo witnessed a growing desire for traditional food, with chapati, ugali and samosa emerging as the most ordered products, reversing a trend where chicken, burgers and pizza occupied the top positions.

Interim general manager for Glovo Kenya Ivy Maingi said the growth in orders reflects the firm’s dedication to meeting the needs of consumers.

“At Glovo, our commitment to the industry is unwavering. The substantial growth in total orders and our expanding partner ecosystem reflect not only the success of our platform but also our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our users,” she said.

“We are proud to empower local businesses and contribute to the evolving landscape of on-demand delivery in Kenya.”

The app picked out September 3 as the day it witnessed the most orders in the year, with at least six being delivered every minute in Kenya, while 8.30am of that day was the busiest minute for the app. Other areas that Glovo saw growth include grocery shopping, which shot up 44.9 percent compared to the previous year, supermarket orders (a three-fold rise), pharmacy orders (44 percent) and flower purchases (over a three-fold increase).

“The top five most consumed products in supermarket orders are milk, water, bread, tomatoes, and potatoes. Sundays are the favourite day for Kenyans to place ‘supermarket’ orders with 6pm being the greatest peak in grocery online shopping,” the firm said.

