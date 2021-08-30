Market News Luxury clothing firm Giordano launches fourth Kenyan store

A Giordano store in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BRIAN NGUGI

The store situated near Mombasa’s affluent upmarket Nyali neighbourhood, which is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists and home to the fast growing coastal city’s middle class.

Hong Kong's clothing retailer Giordano has opened its fourth store in Kenya and the first outside of the capital Nairobi, looking to capitalise on the growing Kenyan luxury-goods consumer market.

The franchise store at Mombasa’s City Mall follows the successful opening of three outlets at the Two Rivers Mall on Limuru Road, at the Garden City Mall on Thika Road and at the Junction Mall on Ngong Road.

The store situated near Mombasa’s affluent upmarket Nyali neighbourhood, which is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists and home to the fast growing coastal city’s middle class.

“Our newest store in Kenya is indeed a special one. Not only is it the first store outside of the capital Nairobi, but it also represents the first standalone Giordano store in Kenya," said Mr Mark Loynd, executive director and head of overseas market development at Giordano International Limited.

"Our previous three stores were all part of our local partners’ shop-in-shop offering, and we are both pleased and excited that our franchisee is sufficiently satisfied with Giordano’s performance to commit to a dedicated store for our brand.”

Established in 1981, Giordano has over 2,100 stores and counters across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East dealing in men’s, women’s and children’s luxury apparel.

Global luxury brands have been making inroads into Kenya in recent years as they look for new emerging markets where demand is growing fast to complement their mature businesses in the western world.

The higher spending power of Kenya's growing middle class is also spurring luxury brands to double down on the Kenyan market – both through e-commerce and store openings.

Such stores in Kenya were however hard hit last year from reduced sales as shoppers kept away from malls over fears of contracting the coronavirus.