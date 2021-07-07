Market News Nairobi, Kajiado, Kirinyaga residents fault food safety standards

By KEVIN ROTICH

A majority of Nairobi, Kajiado and Kirinyaga do not trust the safety standards of food sold in their local markets due to poor hygiene in transportation, storage and preparation, a new survey has found.

The Consumer Grassroots Association (CGA) data show that nearly seven in 10 respondents (67 percent) consider the food in the markets to be of a lower than acceptable hygiene standard.

Weak regulatory systems, inadequate laws, unavailability of financial resources to invest in modern markets and transportation systems have resulted in poor sanitation in food handling in Kenya, resulting in low confidence among buyers.

“Sixty-seven percent of the respondents felt that their sources of food such as major and local supermarkets, open-air markets, direct from farmers and mama mbogas did not guarantee food safety,” CGA says in the ‘Food Safety in Kenya’, a consumer perspective report that sampled 9,592 respondents.

“The majority of those who bought from mama mboga, direct from farmers and open-air markets, had no confidence in the safety of food. Nairobi scored the least at 30 percent, Kajiado 32 percent and Kirinyaga 44 percent respectively in the level of confidence in food markets.”

Food safety during production and transportation is low among inhabitants of the capital city at 28 percent followed by Kajiado and Kirinyaga (41 percent). To protect themselves, residents of the three counties rely on washing food before cooking, proper cooking and buying from trusted suppliers.

“It is important to note that these practices are useful in reducing contamination. However, food safety should be assured from production,” said CGA executive director Alice Kemunto.