State seeks bidders for public schools digital content

ICT secretary Joe Mucheru. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

By LYNET IGADWAH

The State has invited firms to bid for the supply and installation of technology to deploy digital content in public primary schools.

The firms are expected to connect the schools to the Internet using available networking technologies, including fibre optic and wireless networks.

Digital content, which is one of the key components of the digital learning programme (DLP), requires Internet technologies for its success.

“The purpose of this project is to enhance the success of the digital literacy programme through effective delivery and update of content materials for all learners across the country,” said the ICT ministry in a notice.

Through the digital learning programme, the ICT Authority has equipped schools with laptops and tablets, with the focus now shifting to Internet connectivity to make learning easier for students.

The government has, through Kenya Power, connected electricity to more than 22,000 schools.

The authority will use the same infrastructure to connect fibre optics to all the public learning institutions.

“The School Net will be implemented by connecting nearby schools to the current National Optic Fibre Backbone (Nofbi) projects that are not more than three kilometres from the current Nofbi network using KPLC poles to string aerial cable,” read part of the notice.

Telkom Kenya operates the Nofbi, which provides telecommunications connectivity in all 47 counties.

The project will initially cover one school per county and three special needs schools before it is rolled out to all 24,000 public and private primary schools.

Deployment of the project has been subdivided into eight clusters — based on geographical regions and the number of schools to be covered — given its size and complexity.

Digital literacy is a key plank of the competency-based curriculum that has now been rolled out in Grade Six, the final level of the primary school cycle.

It is expected that through improved online learning opportunities educational productivity will be boosted, associated with instructional materials slashed and teacher time utilised better.

[email protected]