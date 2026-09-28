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Cracks in walls: When you should be concerned

Hairline cracks, generally under one millimetre and consistent along their length, are typically the result of plaster drying quickly and are not usually a cause for concern. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Jackson Ngari

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Homeowners at Karibu Homes, also known as River View Estate in Athi River, recently raised concerns about their houses developing serious defects after moving in. Their complaints point to a wider question that recurs in Kenyan property disputes: What happens when the house develops serious defects after the keys are handed over?

Understanding what is going wrong structurally is the first step, because not every crack signals that a house is unsafe. Gitonga Muchiri, an assistant resident engineer at RailRoad EPC Consultants Ltd, says some cracking falls within limits allowed under engineering codes.

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