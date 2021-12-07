News Communications Authority shuts down radio station for illegal operations

By KABUI MWANGI

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has shut down a vernacular radio station for operating illegally.

The Authority said Gituamba FM, which airs in Kikuyu language, has been running without a licence contrary to the Kenya Information and Communications Act of 1998.

“Operating an illegal radio station may cause interference of licensed broadcasters, compromising the quality of broadcasting services available to consumers,” CA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The station was broadcasting at a house in Puma Court in Nairobi’s Tena estate.

Its owner, Nelson Githinji Ndegwa, has been arrested in a raid and will be arraigned to answer charges of setting up a radio station without a valid licence.

“Anyone wishing to provide information and communication services in the country must ensure they obtain appropriate licences from the Authority without fail,” the Authority has warned.

The shutting of Gituamba FM comes just days after the Authority suspended Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV for six months for airing inappropriate content.

CA also directed the television station to ensure it has adequate and qualified personnel duly accredited by the Media Council of Kenya.

“The staff must undergo mandatory training on appropriate operations of the profanity delay mechanisms system, management of live broadcast, broadcasting legal framework, consumer protection and complaints handling,” the Authority ordered.