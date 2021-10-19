Counties Ann Kananu blames poor score on ranking of transferred functions

More by this Author Summary The score-card was on performance in implementation of functions of the devolved governments as spelled out in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana ranked top at 80 per cent.

He was followed by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria (73.4 per cent), Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (68.9 per cent), and Nandi’s Stephen Sang (67.2 per cent), while the Nairobi Acting Governor scored the least at 19.4 per cent.

Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has scoffed at a recent survey which ranked her as least performing of the 47 county heads.

The survey released on October 10, was conducted by research firm Insight Strategies Solution Africa in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited. It was carried out in all 47 counties in the first week of September.

The acting Governor dismissed the report as unfair to her in that it ranked her in regard to four key functions of the county government which were transferred from Nairobi County Government to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in February last year.

“How do you score me on an examination I never sat for? Where is fairness in that?” she wondered.

The key functions transferred from Nairobi County authority to NMS, and for which the survey ranked the governors are health, transport, public works and planning.

She said that even on functions left to the county government such as trade and environment, the devolved unit was still disadvantaged in that the implementing agency, the City Inspectorate, and the revenue collection function were taken away from the county government.

But the acting Governor is quick to point out that she has a good working relationship with NMS and its head Major General Mohamed Badi who she says is doing a good job.

“The General respects my space and I respect his. We get on well.”

Governors who scored high in the survey are mainly those in their second term. Governor Kananu has been in office hardly a year.

“If anybody thinks I am not a performer, let them wait until I am elected substantive Governor; handed back all the functions as defined in the fourth schedule, and have access to the resources,” she said.

During her substantive appointment as the Chief Officer in charge of county Disaster Management, Ms Kananu is credited for putting up four new fire stations in the city previously served by only a single fire station.

To equip the new stations, she acquired 17 brand new fire engines and had boreholes drilled for faster refilling of the engines.