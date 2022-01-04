Counties Boost for Kisii fish farmers as firm donates cold storage facility

A fish farmer in Kisii. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ALBERT MWAZIGHE

More by this Author Summary Farmers said the facility will help them control wastage and encourage value addition.

The storage facility is also expected to reduce transportation costs of fish for the farmers, thereby offering maximum profits to them as well as to the fish mongers.

Farmers who use the facility will also get assistance in taking their produce to the market.

Fish farmers in Kisii county will no longer have to worry about their produce going bad thanks to a three-tonne capacity cold storage facility donated by Rio Fish Company.

Farmers said the facility will help them control wastage and encourage value addition. The storage facility is also expected to reduce transportation costs of fish for the farmers, thereby offering maximum profits to them as well as to the fish mongers.

Farmers who use the facility will also get assistance in taking their produce to the market.

Currently, there are over 2,000 fish farmers in Kisii county, majority of whom are women and youth.

While there is a huge demand for the commodity in the county and its environs, most farmers are unable to get their produce to the market.

The farmers are also unable to get good returns either because they have not done value addition on the fish or because brokers compel them to sell it cheaply.

“Fish is a perishable commodity so our farmers suffer losses if they don’t find ready market for their produce,” said Angela Odero, Rio Fish managing director.

The initiative follows a commitment by the Kisii County Government to address issues raised by farmers in the Economic Stimulus Project. Most of the farmers complained of marketing challenges.

“We are modernising the fish market in Kisii Town by equipping it with cold storage facilities to avoid situations where farmers sell their fish under duress,” said Executive Committee Member in charge of agriculture Vincent Sagwe.

“This will ensure quality and safety of the commodity and effective management of the market to ease fish marketing for mongers and fish farmers.”