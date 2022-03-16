Counties City Hall to build first gender violence survivors safe house

By COLLINS OMULO

City Hall and the office of the Nairobi Woman Representative have inked a Sh88 million deal to build a safe house for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nairobi.

This is part of a wider plan to establish at least one safe house in each of the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi to guarantee the safety of SGBV survivors.

The agreement will see the three entities contribute the millions towards the construction of the safe house set to be located at Mji wa Huruma in Westlands Constituency.

According to the deal, National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Nairobi County will contribute Sh50 million.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall will give out Sh20 million and land measuring approximately 4,800 square metres.

In addition, NMS will fund external works on the safe house at a cost of Sh18 million.

Upon completion of the safe house, it will be handed over to Nairobi County to operate and manage.

“No fees will be charged to the members of the public seeking refuge in the said safe houses,” said governor Ann Kananu.

Alongside ensuring the construction of the safe house, Ms Kananu said her administration will establish an interconnected reporting and referral system that will guide survivors on where to seek help while also providing toll-free lines for reporting such cases.

The county government will also engage in the promotion of public awareness on causes, impact, consequences and means of preventing SGBV in Nairobi County.

This is in addition to establishing facilities and infrastructure necessary for GBV responses at the county level and collecting information on prevention, occurrence and responses related to GBV.

Ms Kananu added that City Hall will ensure budgetary allocation for the facilities as well as witness protection programme is put in place while such cases are being prosecuted.

“I will not relent on our efforts to ensure that we continue to accelerate our efforts towards the fight and elimination of all forms of GBV in Nairobi and ensure perpetrators are severely punished,” she said.

